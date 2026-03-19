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John W.'s avatar
John W.
12h

Turfseer,

Thank you for telling us of that part of your history. For me, BLOODLINE DETECTIVES became an addiction for a couple months.

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Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
12hEdited

Dang Turf, that's quite the background yerself! (given yer writin' moosicals & songs & journalistic endeavors I figgered ye wuz at least sumwhars in the ahrts or at least...advertisin'!) Never hoid'a Nancy Grace.... it's all purdy interestin' 'cept I'll fess up ta gettin' the willies when it comes ta tracin' "public" DNA.... b/c methinks few folks'd upload their fambly DNA inta the public "sphere" (if they were fool enuf ta share it...kinda strange) would reasonably expect it would be used ta track the DNA of their entire fambly & ancestry jus' fer trackin' killers... (I assume it's not used fer anything but the most serious crimes).... So it's fassynatin' but seems a giant move against privacy even with folks who share in the public sphere (fer reasons I cain't fathom 'cept ta find other relatives?)

When folks share publicly (say on FB) details 'bout a fambly event an' then unwanted friends or relations show up uninvited (say a dangerous "EX" to a kid's b'day....) there are legal repercussions I believe EVEN tho' the person wuz kinda stoopid ta share those details online.... So without a "warrant" I'm jus' not clear 'bout implied permissions granted... Would love ta know how many lives have been SAVED vs how much fambly privacy breached? Ta me it's not clear cut--perhaps I'm missin' sumthin' like a "release" signed...

That said, I'mma big fan of solvin' mysteries--an' love the lore of the laydee detectives like the fantastic Frances Glessner Lee, Kate Warne, Isabella Goodwin... an' fictional clever "thinkerz" like Columbo... all usin' their noggins.... Tech CAN be a mahvelous thing... but I DO worry 'bout it bein' weaponized against the public / innocents in order To Catch a Thief...

That said I'll take a lookit the clip ya shared....an' will enjoy the surprise 'bout yer former life that gave ya sum close brushes with true crime (woweee) ;-)

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