I thought I was simply sending money to feed 36 orphaned children in Punjab, Pakistan.

Instead, I found myself conducting an investigation from 7,000 miles away.

For those new to this story, I’ve been helping Mariam, a remarkable 21-year-old Christian woman who, together with her brother Sabir and their parents, has taken in 36 children who had been begging on the streets. Some had been abandoned because their parents couldn’t afford to feed them. Others had lost their parents or been rejected by relatives. Mariam simply couldn’t walk past them.

Food is by far the orphanage’s largest expense. I regularly send money so the children can receive three meals a day instead of the one meal—or sometimes none—that they often had before.

Then one afternoon Mariam told me something that immediately caught my attention.

“The food will be finished tomorrow.”

I stared at the message. That didn’t seem right.

According to the nanny who cooked for the children, the previous food supply had run out on July 3. But I scrolled back through our WhatsApp conversation and found Mariam’s earlier message stating that the food wasn’t expected to run out until July 9.

Some five or six days’ worth of food had disappeared.

Mariam’s first reaction was immediate.

“The nanny must have taken it.”

My years as a Probation Officer—and particularly my years conducting investigations—made me hesitate.

“Don’t assume anything,” I told her. “Investigate first.”

Perhaps the nanny had simply prepared too much food. Perhaps she had lost track. Perhaps there was another explanation. Suspicion is not evidence.

I also pointed out something else. Mariam had been relying entirely on the nanny to tell her when the food would run out. That wasn’t fair to the nanny, nor was it good management. From now on, Mariam agreed that she would record the expected date herself and monitor it independently.

Sabir spoke with the nanny.

She seemed confused. She couldn’t explain where the food had gone.

That was suspicious.

But it still wasn’t proof.

Over the next few days, however, the nanny’s attitude changed. She became noticeably rude toward Mariam and Sabir after being questioned.

There was already a history between them. Earlier, I had learned that she had been hitting the children. I immediately instructed Mariam that this had to stop, and after we doubled the nanny’s salary, the beatings ceased. Caring for 36 children is exhausting work, and qualified people willing to do it are hard to find. Firing her might have solved one problem while creating another.

Still, the missing food could not simply be ignored.

I suggested that Sabir talk to her quietly and compassionately. If she had taken the food, perhaps she would admit it if she knew she would be heard rather than condemned.

A few days later, Mariam asked the nanny a simple question.

“Do you want to leave?”

“No,” she replied. “I want to stay with the children.”

Mariam then said something that changed everything.

“If you need anything, ask us. But please don’t steal again.”

The nanny broke down.

She admitted taking the food.

Her father, she explained, was seriously ill. Most of the family’s money had gone toward medicine. There wasn’t enough left to feed everyone, so she had secretly taken approximately five days’ worth of the children’s food home to her own family.

She began to cry.

Sabir’s response was remarkable.

“Don’t cry,” he told her. “We understand your situation.”

When Mariam relayed the conversation to me, I found myself facing an unexpected moral dilemma.

The nanny had stolen food intended for children who had once been begging on the streets. She had violated their trust and deprived hungry children of meals that generous subscribers had paid for.

But she had not stolen out of greed.

She had stolen because her own family was hungry.

Poverty had pitted one desperate family against another.

I didn’t want to reward theft. Yet I also couldn’t ignore the circumstances that had led to it.

I suggested that Mariam give the nanny an additional $40 from money I had already set aside for a future portion of her salary. It wasn’t a reward for stealing. It was assistance given openly, honestly, and without deception.

The message was simple.

If your family is hungry, tell us.

Don’t steal.

Ask.

We may be able to help.

That distinction mattered.

Forgiveness did not erase what had happened. The confession was essential. Had the nanny continued denying the theft, there could have been no restoration of trust. But once she admitted what she had done and explained why, the context mattered.

She had done something wrong.

She was also living in crushing poverty.

Both statements were true.

It would have been easy to fire her and move on. Instead, Mariam and Sabir chose a harder path. They confronted the wrongdoing, obtained an honest confession, established clear boundaries for the future, and still extended compassion.

One encouraging development is that Mariam now tells me the nanny has been acting much better. Her attitude has changed noticeably since the conversation. Whether it was the relief of finally telling the truth, the kindness she was shown afterward, or simply realizing she had been caught, I don’t know. Perhaps it was all three.

That doesn’t mean the lesson has been forgotten. Mariam now carefully tracks how long each food purchase should last, ensuring that both the children and the nanny are protected by accountability.

After I shared this story with one of my subscribers, Lisa Brown, she reminded me of several passages from Scripture that seemed perfectly suited to what had happened.

From Ephesians 4:28:

“Let the thief no longer steal, but rather let him labor, doing honest work with his own hands, so that he may have something to share with anyone in need.”

And later in the same chapter:

“Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you.” — Ephesians 4:32

She also pointed me to a verse that beautifully summarizes the way Mariam and Sabir handled this painful situation:

“A soft answer turneth away wrath.” — Proverbs 15:1

That’s exactly what happened here.

The nanny stole food from hungry children. She was confronted—not with rage, but with calm determination. She confessed. She was forgiven. Her family was helped. The children were protected. And, according to Mariam, she has become a better caregiver because of it.

Sometimes justice requires punishment.

Sometimes justice requires mercy.

The wisdom lies in knowing the difference.