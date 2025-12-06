If you want to know how fragile the official vaccine narrative has become, look no further than a quiet little Rasmussen survey released in mid-November. No punditry. No theatrics. Just 1,292 Americans picking up the phone or answering online — and delivering numbers that would make any public-health official sweat through a lab coat.

Forget slogans. Forget credential-flashing. The public has spoken, and their answers are not lining up with the rosy picture painted by the medical establishment. And yes, this poll is more than a data point — it’s a conversation weapon.

Let’s break it down, calmly, methodically… and a little mischievously.

The Poll: Who Was Asked, and What They Said

Sample size: 1,292 U.S. adults

Method: Phone + online

Dates: November 10–12, 2025

Margin of error: ±3%

Vaccinated respondents: 68% of the sample

Pretty standard, statistically sound fare. No fringe activist group. No anonymous Telegram channel. Just plain-old polling.

Now the key question Rasmussen asked vaccinated respondents:

“Do you believe you have experienced major side effects, minor side effects, or no side effects from your COVID-19 vaccination?”

The answers:

60% — No side effects

26% — Minor side effects

10% — Major side effects

4% — Not sure

Let’s underline the real headline: 36% — more than one in three — say they experienced side effects, and 10% call them “major.”

That’s not a rounding error. That’s a small nation.

Extrapolation: What Those Percentages Mean in the Real World

Rasmussen uses a U.S. adult population estimate of about 258 million. If 68% received the vaccine, that’s roughly:

≈ 175.4 million vaccinated adults.

Now apply the side-effect numbers:

No side effects (60%) → about 105.3 million people

Minor side effects (26%) → about 45.6 million people

Major side effects (10%) → about 17.5 million people

Any side effect (36%) → about 63.2 million people

In plain English:

Around 63 million Americans say they had some side effect.

More than 17 million say they had a major one.

These aren’t “rare adverse events.” This is a data crater.

It’d be great to see this repeated with 3,000 or 5,000 respondents. Funny how no major public-health agency is lining up to run that survey.

The Second Bombshell: Perceived Unexplained Deaths

Rasmussen also asked all adults (not just the vaccinated):

“How likely is it that side effects of COVID-19 vaccines have caused a significant number of unexplained deaths?”

The answers:

Very likely — 25%

Somewhat likely — 21%

Not very likely — 22%

Not at all likely — 20%

Not sure — 12%

Combine the first two:

46% of Americans believe the vaccines likely caused a significant number of unexplained deaths.

Almost half the country thinks the official story is incomplete — or worse.

If this were any other medical product, regulators would be doing backflips to investigate. Instead, we get hashtags and PR.

Why This Poll Is a Weapon — and How to Use It

You don’t have to shout. You don’t have to lecture. You certainly don’t need to present yourself as a virology oracle. All you need is calm, targeted questions that use the numbers to shift the burden of proof.

1. Establish legitimacy

“Rasmussen polled 1,292 Americans across the country. That’s not fringe — that’s a standard national survey.”

2. State the data cleanly

“Among the vaccinated, 36% reported side effects, and 10% called them major. Extrapolated, that’s about 63 million and 17 million people, respectively.”

3. Ask the obvious question

“How do you square ‘safe and effective’ with tens of millions of people saying they were harmed?”

4. Add the public perception of deaths

“And 46% of the country believes the vaccines likely caused a significant number of unexplained deaths. How do you dismiss half the public as misinformed?”

5. Pin down the principle

“In medicine, informed consent requires transparency about risks. When tens of millions say they were hurt, suppressing discussion isn’t protecting public health — it’s protecting a narrative.”

You’re not claiming omniscience. You’re citing the people themselves.

Why the Poll Matters Beyond the Numbers

It’s not just about injuries or deaths. It’s about the collapse of trust.

This poll reveals that:

People no longer believe the “rare side effects” line.

Censorship backfired.

Institutional authority has eroded.

Public opinion has shifted further than officials want to admit.

Even if one wanted to argue that some respondents misclassified their symptoms, the sheer scale of the distrust cannot be hand-waved away.

The public isn’t buying the story anymore.

The Narrative Has a Structural Crack — This Poll Widens It

The magic words “safe and effective” aren’t hypnotizing the public like they used to. The slogans have worn thin. The poll numbers expose the widening gap between official positions and lived experience.

And once people start questioning the reality of their own bodies to satisfy a government talking point… the spell breaks.

This is why the Rasmussen poll matters.

Not because it’s perfect — no poll is — but because it captures a truth the institutions refuse to acknowledge:

The country doesn’t believe them anymore.

That’s not “misinformation.”

That’s democracy noticing something’s wrong.

And now you have the numbers to say it out loud.