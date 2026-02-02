Turfseer’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
denise ward's avatar
denise ward
7h

Again Turf, you're on the ball! Yes - "the people" suffer from administrative diseases, that's really all to it. The flu (and thus the new flu, covid) is simply a reaction the body makes to rid itself of toxicity. So to try to stop it means you get to keep your toxins inside. Oh, the woe of ignorance. And have you noticed that the questioning of viruses themselves is rarely acknowledged? This means those who ignore it are not going to find remedies to the diseases they purport to be so concerned about.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Turfseer and others
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
7h

NYTimes April 22, 2021: The Flu Vanished During COVID: https://ddv5q3cjc2m991.archive.is/rAgsV/bdc8d82e210b302c3dd0848567423c33de6b8653.webp

How gullible is the general public? That image paints a thousand answers...

Reply
Share
5 replies by Turfseer and others
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Turfseer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture