There’s something almost surreal about arguing a decades-old murder case with a machine.

Not because the facts are unclear.

But because the machine insists on not seeing what they add up to.

I revisited the case of Barbara Blatnik—a 17-year-old murdered in 1987. For over thirty years, nothing. Then finally, through DNA genealogy, a suspect emerges: James Zastawnik.

I saw it laid out on Bloodline Detectives—the kind of case the show thrives on. A long wait. A breakthrough. The promise of justice finally catching up.

And then… nothing.

The trial stalls. Delays pile up during the pandemic. The suspect, elderly and ill, never faces a jury. He dies of cancer. The prosecutor, Sherri Bevan Walsh, says what should be obvious: the family was denied justice.

That’s not interpretation. That’s the record.

What Actually Happened

Let’s drop the euphemisms.

In 2020, virtually every institution in the country bowed to public-health authority.

Courts slowed.

Custody decisions shifted.

Normal priorities were suspended.

And nobody—nobody in a position of authority—seemed interested in asking the most basic question:

What are we sacrificing?

Because something was sacrificed.

When a case like this—thirty-four years in the making—finally reaches the doorstep of justice, you don’t get to shrug and say, “Well, procedures changed.”

Procedures changed—and justice died with them.

The Machine’s Evasion

Say that out loud, and the response you get is almost comical in its detachment:

“There is no explicit documentation…”

“We must distinguish between delay and release…”

“This is an inference…”

An inference?

Let’s be honest. This isn’t about evidence. It’s about refusal.

A refusal to connect events that are sitting right next to each other:

A system that defers to public-health directives

A case that stalls under those conditions

A suspect who dies before trial

You don’t need a memo stamped “CAUSE OF FAILURE” to see the chain.

You just need the willingness to look at it.

The Cost of Compliance

This wasn’t chaos. It was compliance.

Officials didn’t panic—they submitted. They accepted directives, adjusted priorities, and moved on, confident they were doing the right thing.

But in doing so, they undermined years—decades—of work.

Detectives who chased leads for a lifetime.

Advocates who kept the case alive.

A family that waited for the moment justice would finally arrive.

And when it did, the system that promised it… folded.

What’s Left

The name is known.

The evidence exists.

The case is solved—on paper.

But there was no trial.

No verdict.

No accountability.

And we’re supposed to pretend that’s just unfortunate timing?

Final Thought

There’s a difference between careful thinking and deliberate blindness.

One weighs evidence.

The other hides behind the absence of perfectly worded documentation to avoid drawing the obvious conclusion.

In this case, the conclusion isn’t radical. It’s unavoidable:

When institutions stop questioning what they’re told—especially under the banner of “public health”—they don’t just bend.

They break.

And sometimes, what breaks is justice itself.