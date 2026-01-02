Every so often, someone does the tedious, unglamorous work of actually reading the studies everyone else just cites. Unbekoming has done exactly that in “The Parvo Papers”—and what falls out is uncomfortably familiar to anyone who’s followed the last few years of “trust the science” theater.

You can read the full piece here (and you should, before the experts tell you what it really says):

What follows is the short version—with the connective tissue spelled out.

The Claim That Launched a Thousand Needles

We’re told canine parvovirus was “proven” in the late 1970s and early 1980s by a small set of foundational experiments. These papers are still cited today as definitive proof that a virus causes the disease known as “parvo.”

Unbekoming’s point is not subtle: they don’t prove that at all

Instead, they follow a pattern that looks eerily similar to human virology experiments:

No purified virus

No clear isolation

No natural route of exposure

And no way to tell whether illness came from a virus, a toxic mixture, or an immune-disrupting intervention

Sound familiar yet?

The Core Methodological Problem (a.k.a. “Soup Is Not Isolation”)

In both cornerstone parvo studies, researchers didn’t administer a purified viral particle. They injected or administered cell-culture supernatant—a biological stew containing:

Animal cell debris

Growth media

Antibiotics and antifungals

Fetal serum

And allegedly, a virus

Once you introduce a mixture like that into an animal—especially via unnatural routes like intravenous injection—you’ve already blown the experiment.

If illness follows, you cannot say:

What caused it

Whether a virus played any role

Or whether the immune system simply reacted badly to injected junk

This is not proving causation. It’s creating ambiguity and then declaring victory.

The Detail That Should Have Ended the Debate (But Didn’t)

Here’s the part that should make anyone pause.

In the most cited parvo challenge study, only the dogs that were recently vaccinated became seriously ill after exposure.

The unvaccinated dogs? They showed no clinical disease

The authors even admit this in plain language:

“Significant neutropenia and clinical illness were recorded only in dogs vaccinated with DHL prior to CPV challenge.”

Read that again—slowly.

Illness required vaccination plus exposure. Exposure alone didn’t do the job.

Instead of stopping and asking the obvious question—is vaccination a causal factor?—the authors waved it away as “premature speculation” due to small sample size.

Which is scientific shorthand for: please don’t look here.

This Is the Same Pattern We’ve Seen Before

If this structure feels familiar, it should.

Human experiments use cell cultures and genetic fragments

Animal experiments use culture soup and artificial exposure

Disease appears only under certain stressed or pre-conditioned states

Vaccination status is treated as background noise, not a variable

And when illness appears after vaccination?

That’s framed as tragic coincidence—never a hypothesis worth pursuing.

In parvo research, just as in human virology, the virus is assumed guilty from the start, and every outcome is forced to fit that assumption.

Why This Matters Beyond Dogs

This isn’t really about puppies.

It’s about how “settled science” is manufactured:

Weak studies become citations

Citations become doctrine

Doctrine becomes policy

And policy becomes immune to scrutiny

Once that loop closes, pointing out flaws is treated as heresy rather than due diligence.

Unbekoming’s essay matters because it reopens a case that was never properly closed—and shows that the evidentiary standards collapse the moment you stop nodding along.

A Simple Question No One Wants to Answer

If a virus truly causes a disease, it should be possible to show:

A clearly isolated agent

Causing the same disease

In healthy, unvaccinated hosts

Via natural exposure

The parvo papers don’t do that.

What they do show—quietly, inconveniently—is a vaccination connection to illness that has been ignored for over forty years.

That’s not anti-science.

That’s unfinished science.

And unfinished science should never be treated as gospel—no matter how many needles depend on it.