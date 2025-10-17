Mike Stone’s latest update, “An Open Challenge to Virologists: Update 2,”

reads like a case study in how reason collides with dogma. It’s a gripping chronicle of is multi-round sparring match with plant virologist Thomas Baldwin—an opponent as elusive as he was verbose. What began as a call for scientific evidence quickly turned into a marathon of circular reasoning, appeals to authority, and, at times, exchanges that seemed powered more by ChatGPT than by critical thought.

The Battle Lines

Mike’s challenge was elegantly simple:

Show direct, verifiable proof that any virus—TMV in this case—has been purified and demonstrated to cause disease without presupposing its existence.

Thomas’s counter? A masterclass in misdirection: citations without context, images without controls, and plenty of “settled science” talk that danced around the actual question.

At one point, Thomas produced a glowing plant photo as “irrefutable proof.” Mike, ever patient, reminded him that a picture is not an evidence chain—it’s an outcome that still requires the cause to be demonstrated.

What Mike Got Right

Mike’s strength lies in his consistency. He never let Thomas off the hook. Each time Thomas drifted into generalities—Stanley’s crystals, EM images, “infectious RNA”—Mike pulled him back to specifics:

“Show me the experiment that starts with purified particles directly from the host, before culture or manipulation.”

That’s how you dismantle a house of assumptions: brick by brick, calmly and systematically.

Where He Might Have Tightened the Grip

Mike’s approach was already sharp and methodical—his reasoning a model of clarity. Yet even the most brilliant tacticians can adjust their grip mid-duel. Thomas was slippery, and perhaps Mike could have cornered him even faster by narrowing the focus earlier. Rather than restating the entire chain of causation each round, he might have said:

“Let’s pick one paper you believe satisfies Step One. Just one.”

That kind of precision forces the opponent to commit. Once pinned to a single text, Thomas’s evasions would have been visible to readers without Mike needing to repeat the entire philosophical framework.

Mike also could’ve turned Thomas’s “settled history” into a friendly trap:

“Great! If it’s settled, surely someone has a recent replication with raw data. Let’s look at that.”

By inviting rather than demanding, Mike could’ve guided Thomas straight into a self-exposure of his own circular logic.

When Facts Aren’t Enough

Ultimately, the debate revealed something larger than the TMV controversy: the psychology of belief. Thomas wasn’t merely defending a theory; he was defending an identity. For him, conceding that the foundation of virology might be flawed was existentially impossible.

At that point, no degree of Socratic precision could win. As Upton Sinclair said, “It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends on his not understanding it.”

Mike’s calm persistence still served a purpose, though. His method wasn’t just for Thomas—it was for the readers watching the exchange unfold, those still capable of recognizing the difference between demonstration and dogma.

The Takeaway

Mike’s encounter with Thomas reminds us that in some debates, victory isn’t persuasion—it’s exposure. When logic meets the wall, your job is to illuminate the wall’s existence.

Even if the opponent never concedes, the onlookers will see who’s reasoning and who’s rationalizing.

And in that light, Mike won handily.