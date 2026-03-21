A clip circulating via the Hodge Twins shows a defendant unraveling during a first appearance—rambling about invisible forces, resurrected victims, and patterns only he can see. The framing: you won’t see this in mainstream media.

So I went and checked.

The Case (What We Actually Know)

The hearing is from Palm Beach County, Florida, covered by WPEC-TV (CBS 12) out of West Palm Beach.

The defendant is Tramonte Terrell Gibson, arrested in connection with a shooting in Riviera Beach.

According to local reporting:

1 person killed (identified as his cousin)

Multiple others shot and wounded

Carjacking at gunpoint during flight

Arrest after a pursuit on I-95

He reportedly told police that “spirits told him to kill demons.”

Now listen to the courtroom clip again—the themes line up almost exactly.

The Courtroom Outburst — Cleaned and Translated

Below are the defendant’s statements, followed by what they actually amount to.

“I be seeing things… I be fighting things that y’all cannot see.”

Translation:

I experience things I believe are real, but others don’t perceive them.

“How can you put someone in jail that’s fighting something you can’t see?”

Translation:

If my actions were driven by those experiences, I shouldn’t be judged like a typical defendant.

“Three cars… devil’s number… every time I hit the gas, they appear.”

Translation:

I’m interpreting patterns as meaningful or threatening—possibly delusional thinking.

“The people that was supposed to be killed… they didn’t die.”

Translation:

My perception of events doesn’t match reality—or I’m rejecting what happened.

“I shot every one of them people in the head.”

Translation:

Direct admission of the act.

“They got back up… how you wake back up after getting shot in the head?”

Translation:

I believe—or claim—that what I witnessed defied reality.

“I don’t need you… I’m talking to the judge… I need to get this off my heart.”

Translation:

I’m ignoring legal advice and speaking emotionally.

“I’m fighting something I can’t even see… I see it at night… I see it now.”

Translation:

This is an ongoing experience, not a one-time claim.

“That wasn’t my gun…”

Translation:

A late pivot to denial—after already admitting the shooting.

“I don’t care… I’m speaking the truth in my heart.”

Translation:

I’m prioritizing expression over consequences.

What This Actually Shows

It’s tempting to force this into a clean narrative:

Either he’s completely insane

Or he’s putting on an act

Reality is less tidy:

You can sound completely unhinged… and still be legally responsible.

The Legal Line That Matters

Most courts rely on a standard derived from the M’Naghten Rule.

The question isn’t:

Did he sound bizarre?

It’s:

Did he understand what he was doing—and that it was wrong?

Why This Is Not a Slam-Dunk Insanity Defense

What helps him:

Repeated references to hallucinations

Claims of supernatural influence

Consistency between police statements and courtroom claims

What hurts him:

Clear admission of the shooting

Awareness he’s in trouble

Likely goal-directed behavior (flight, carjacking)

Internal contradictions

Courts tend to interpret flight and evasion as signs of awareness—not confusion.

What Likely Happens Next

Competency evaluation Possible temporary commitment for treatment Trial resumes once competency is restored

That process delays a case—it doesn’t erase it.

Where This Usually Lands

In similar cases:

Competency pause → trial resumes

Conviction with mental health factors considered

Placement in prison or a secure psychiatric facility

Full insanity acquittals are rare.

A Quick Word on the “You Won’t See This” Claim

Let’s be explicit about the implication:

This case won’t go national because the defendant is Black, and that clashes with a preferred media narrative.

That’s the argument.

But it doesn’t hold up.

The story is already on a CBS affiliate —this is mainstream media.

More importantly:

Most violent crimes—regardless of the suspect’s race—never receive national coverage.

That’s the baseline reality.

So the absence of national saturation isn’t evidence of bias in this case—it’s the norm.