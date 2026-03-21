When “I Be Seeing Things” Meets the Courtroom
A Florida shooting case, a viral clip, and the hard line between sounding insane and being legally insane
A clip circulating via the Hodge Twins shows a defendant unraveling during a first appearance—rambling about invisible forces, resurrected victims, and patterns only he can see. The framing: you won’t see this in mainstream media.
So I went and checked.
The Case (What We Actually Know)
The hearing is from Palm Beach County, Florida, covered by WPEC-TV (CBS 12) out of West Palm Beach.
The defendant is Tramonte Terrell Gibson, arrested in connection with a shooting in Riviera Beach.
According to local reporting:
1 person killed (identified as his cousin)
Multiple others shot and wounded
Carjacking at gunpoint during flight
Arrest after a pursuit on I-95
He reportedly told police that “spirits told him to kill demons.”
Now listen to the courtroom clip again—the themes line up almost exactly.
The Courtroom Outburst — Cleaned and Translated
Below are the defendant’s statements, followed by what they actually amount to.
“I be seeing things… I be fighting things that y’all cannot see.”
Translation:
I experience things I believe are real, but others don’t perceive them.
“How can you put someone in jail that’s fighting something you can’t see?”
Translation:
If my actions were driven by those experiences, I shouldn’t be judged like a typical defendant.
“Three cars… devil’s number… every time I hit the gas, they appear.”
Translation:
I’m interpreting patterns as meaningful or threatening—possibly delusional thinking.
“The people that was supposed to be killed… they didn’t die.”
Translation:
My perception of events doesn’t match reality—or I’m rejecting what happened.
“I shot every one of them people in the head.”
Translation:
Direct admission of the act.
“They got back up… how you wake back up after getting shot in the head?”
Translation:
I believe—or claim—that what I witnessed defied reality.
“I don’t need you… I’m talking to the judge… I need to get this off my heart.”
Translation:
I’m ignoring legal advice and speaking emotionally.
“I’m fighting something I can’t even see… I see it at night… I see it now.”
Translation:
This is an ongoing experience, not a one-time claim.
“That wasn’t my gun…”
Translation:
A late pivot to denial—after already admitting the shooting.
“I don’t care… I’m speaking the truth in my heart.”
Translation:
I’m prioritizing expression over consequences.
What This Actually Shows
It’s tempting to force this into a clean narrative:
Either he’s completely insane
Or he’s putting on an act
Reality is less tidy:
You can sound completely unhinged… and still be legally responsible.
The Legal Line That Matters
Most courts rely on a standard derived from the M’Naghten Rule.
The question isn’t:
Did he sound bizarre?
It’s:
Did he understand what he was doing—and that it was wrong?
Why This Is Not a Slam-Dunk Insanity Defense
What helps him:
Repeated references to hallucinations
Claims of supernatural influence
Consistency between police statements and courtroom claims
What hurts him:
Clear admission of the shooting
Awareness he’s in trouble
Likely goal-directed behavior (flight, carjacking)
Internal contradictions
Courts tend to interpret flight and evasion as signs of awareness—not confusion.
What Likely Happens Next
Competency evaluation
Possible temporary commitment for treatment
Trial resumes once competency is restored
That process delays a case—it doesn’t erase it.
Where This Usually Lands
In similar cases:
Competency pause → trial resumes
Conviction with mental health factors considered
Placement in prison or a secure psychiatric facility
Full insanity acquittals are rare.
A Quick Word on the “You Won’t See This” Claim
Let’s be explicit about the implication:
This case won’t go national because the defendant is Black, and that clashes with a preferred media narrative.
That’s the argument.
But it doesn’t hold up.
The story is already on a CBS affiliate—this is mainstream media.
More importantly:
Most violent crimes—regardless of the suspect’s race—never receive national coverage.
That’s the baseline reality.
So the absence of national saturation isn’t evidence of bias in this case—it’s the norm.
Conclusion
I’ll go a step further than neutral analysis.
What we’re seeing here could be genuine instability—but it could also be something else:
A performance layered on top of limited communication ability.
The defendant doesn’t come across as articulate. His speech is fragmented, repetitive, and often hard to follow. But that doesn’t automatically equal confusion.
In fact, underneath the rambling, he still manages to:
describe the act
assert himself repeatedly
push past his own attorney to control the moment
That’s not nothing.
So yes, it’s fair to ask whether what looks like chaos is, at least in part, strategic—or instinctively performative.
Not polished. Not sophisticated. But not necessarily random either.
His communication style—fragmented, repetitive, and often incoherent—doesn’t necessarily mean he lacks awareness. It may simply reflect limited ability to express himself clearly under pressure, not an absence of understanding.
And that distinction is crucial.
Because in a courtroom, the issue isn’t:
How he sounds
It’s:
Whether he knew what he was doing—and that it was wrong.
That’s the line everything turns on.
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You've seen "Airplane," right? He's speaking jive. In the eighties it was renamed ebonics, somewhat related to phonics. It's a complicated social reality if a black person decides to speak like whitey. It's looked down upon in the black community; of course, someone like this fellow, who was likely brought up in a poor black neighborhood thanks to government handouts, had no choice but to speak as he does. Thomas Sowell types are rare. Even Lawrence Jones on Fox News has a very strong black dialect which I always read as an undisguised bid for DEI relevance. The shorts of Trump talking like a gangsta are funny because they portray him as something he is not, and I find your translations of what our perp is saying in this article to be similarly amusing.
Turfseer,
I dig your analysis.
I’ll jump ahead and say what i imagine many people would say: Whether this young man is clinically insane or is lying to the court, he should be incarcerated for the remainder of his life. If ever he is genuinely restored to sanity and upright living, he should be provided meaningful labor within the walls of a high-security prison. I wish him well.