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Chris Akin's avatar
Chris Akin
8h

You've seen "Airplane," right? He's speaking jive. In the eighties it was renamed ebonics, somewhat related to phonics. It's a complicated social reality if a black person decides to speak like whitey. It's looked down upon in the black community; of course, someone like this fellow, who was likely brought up in a poor black neighborhood thanks to government handouts, had no choice but to speak as he does. Thomas Sowell types are rare. Even Lawrence Jones on Fox News has a very strong black dialect which I always read as an undisguised bid for DEI relevance. The shorts of Trump talking like a gangsta are funny because they portray him as something he is not, and I find your translations of what our perp is saying in this article to be similarly amusing.

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John W.'s avatar
John W.
9h

Turfseer,

I dig your analysis.

I’ll jump ahead and say what i imagine many people would say: Whether this young man is clinically insane or is lying to the court, he should be incarcerated for the remainder of his life. If ever he is genuinely restored to sanity and upright living, he should be provided meaningful labor within the walls of a high-security prison. I wish him well.

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