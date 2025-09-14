Stephen King built a career frightening readers with fictional monsters. But last week he unleashed something far more dangerous: a lie. In the immediate aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, King claimed Kirk had once advocated stoning gays to death. That was false. Kirk’s actual record, whether you agreed with him or not, included explicit statements that gay people should be welcome in the conservative movement. When the receipts surfaced, King issued an apology and deleted his post.

But the damage was done. King’s post was seen by millions, fueling a narrative that Kirk was not just wrongheaded, but inhuman—someone whose very existence was a threat. This is how cultures of violence are built: not with one lunatic pulling a trigger, but with influential voices mainstreaming the idea that their political opponents deserve it.

Beyond Stephen King: A Pattern of Demonization

King wasn’t alone in fanning the flames. Across media, academia, and social media, prominent figures on the left have used Kirk’s death to either smear his character or imply that his assassination was a natural consequence of his politics.

Matthew Dowd (MSNBC analyst)

On air, Dowd remarked that Kirk was “constantly pushing this sort of hate speech,” adding: “hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions.” The implication was clear: Kirk’s own words bore responsibility for his murder. MSNBC later condemned Dowd’s comments as “inappropriate, insensitive, and unacceptable” and fired him.

Academics and Educators

Multiple professors and teachers made posts expressing ambivalence or outright disdain over Kirk’s assassination. One professor wrote that she “could not muster much sympathy” given the toll of school shootings. Others hinted that Kirk’s politics invited his fate. In response, universities and school districts rushed to fire or suspend them—illustrating how normalized it has become, even in professional circles, to treat conservatives not just as opponents, but as enemies whose deaths are unworthy of mourning.

Media Framing

Outlets like Vox acknowledged that Democrats condemned the killing, but still framed Kirk primarily as a “divisive provocateur,” subtly shifting the narrative from his status as a victim of political violence to his supposed role in provoking it. This framing echoes Dowd’s logic: blame the speech, not the shooter.

Social Media Celebrations

Progressive influencers and anonymous accounts openly mocked Kirk’s death, posting memes like “rest in piss.” Such reactions don’t come from the fringe alone—these were amplified by accounts with large followings, reinforcing the idea that violence against conservatives is less a tragedy than a punchline.

The January 6 Subterfuge

Whenever the left is called out for political violence, they reach for the same shield: January 6. The Capitol riot is treated as proof that right-wing extremism is the great threat. But this is a sleight of hand.

The overwhelming majority of January 6 participants were non-violent—walking through the building, waving flags, even staying between velvet ropes. Yet the justice system came down with historic severity, handing out years in prison and six-figure fines for trespassers. Contrast this with 2020’s left-wing riots: arsonists, looters, and violent protesters were often released without charges.

The truth is that January 6 has become a subterfuge, invoked endlessly to obscure the rising tide of leftist political violence—violence excused, minimized, or, in Kirk’s case, outright celebrated.

A Decade of Asymmetry

The narrative that America is drowning in right-wing violence ignores a decade of escalating left-wing aggression:

Antifa assaults on Trump supporters and journalists.

Riots that torched neighborhoods and businesses.

Academic and media rhetoric labeling dissent “genocidal,” effectively justifying suppression and worse.

Now, a political assassination that many on the left treat as karmic justice.

The asymmetry is not in who is violent, but in how violence is excused. When it comes from the left, it is minimized, rationalized, or joked about. When it comes from the right, it is exaggerated into the sole defining threat to democracy.

Conclusion: The Real Horror Story

Stephen King once wrote, “Monsters are real, and ghosts are real too. They live inside us, and sometimes, they win.” He probably didn’t realize he was describing himself and his peers.

The real monsters are not just the individuals who commit political violence—they are the prominent voices who normalize hatred, spread lies, and then feign innocence once the blood is spilled.

If we’re serious about stopping political violence, we need to confront not just the lone gunman, but the entire chorus of high-profile enablers who gave him permission to hate.

Receipts