Turfseer’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
john herzog's avatar
john herzog
4h

When Stephen King got hit by a van in Maine, I was the trauma surgeon on call. I sent him to a closer hospital by chopper which probably saved his life. It took some heat at my hospital because he ended up giving 1 million bucks to the competition. Personally, I’m glad I didn’t have to deal with his miserable ass.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
john herzog's avatar
john herzog
4h

I will continue to call the left out. I don’t tolerate the January 6 BS the big lie or any talk of fascism. Maybe it’s a gift but when I look at those demons in their Beaty little eyes, they know I’m serious and they don’t F with me. just staring at those monsters with disgust just for a second gets them to reflect on what evil POS as they are, they know it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Turfseer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture