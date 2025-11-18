It’s tempting to believe that the Democrats’ “affordability” pivot will collapse under its own weight. After all, you can only deny the price of eggs for so long before someone checks a receipt. But let’s be honest: propaganda works. If you lie loudly and long enough, a certain percentage of the population will not only believe you — they’ll defend the lie with religious conviction.

Jeff Childers has been documenting the current delusion inside the Democratic ecosystem: the refusal to accept responsibility for the affordability mess in blue states. Fareed Zakaria’s recent monologue was practically a confession — an admission that Democratic governance has produced unaffordable housing, bloated bureaucracy, impossible permitting, and cities that can’t manage basic services.

But I’m going further than Childers.

Their present self-deception becomes their 2026 strategy.

Democrats aren’t just misdiagnosing the problem. They’re setting the stage to campaign on the very crisis they created — by insisting it doesn’t exist. Or insisting someone else caused it. Or insisting the cure is more of the poison.

In other words: classic gaslighting.

And we’ve seen this movie before.

Gaslighting Example #1: Obamacare’s “Subsidy Crisis”

Right now, Democrats are claiming that without new subsidies, Obamacare will become “unaffordable.”

Notice what they never mention:

Obamacare is unaffordable because it was designed that way.

The law was a massive handout to insurance companies, propped up by taxpayer-funded subsidies to disguise the costs. Remove the subsidies and the scam is exposed — so rather than admit the structure is broken, Democrats scream that the subsidies themselves are the only thing keeping healthcare afloat.

Break the system.

Blame someone else for the breakage.

Demand more money to “fix” the breakage you created.

That isn’t policy. That’s hostage-taking with a smile.

Gaslighting Example #2: Crime and “Crackdown Theater”

Blue cities hollowed out their police departments, tied officers’ hands, and downgraded entire categories of crime to “quality-of-life” offenses. Then when crime spiked, the same politicians insisted everything was fine and the crime surge was “right-wing misinformation.”

Meanwhile:

Stores shuttered across San Francisco, Portland, and Chicago.

Walgreens locked up deodorant behind plexiglass.

Videos of brazen daylight smash-and-grabs became a weekly genre.

The response from the left?

“Don’t believe your lying eyes.”

And if that fails, blame “right-wing media” for showing the footage.

Gaslighting Example #3: The Exodus That Apparently Isn’t Happening

Millions have left California, New York, and Illinois. Census data shows the trend. U-Haul pricing shows the trend. People’s moving trucks show the trend.

Democrats’ explanation?

“Climate change,” “racism,” or “people wanting more space.”

Anything except the obvious: people are fleeing unaffordable, ungovernable blue states.

I’ve even seen Democratic strategists claim Florida and Texas have “worse affordability” — a statement that requires either:

world-class dishonesty, terminal ignorance,

or a brain scrubbed clean by years of tribal loyalty.

Gaslighting works best on people who want to believe the lie.

Gaslighting Example #4: The Homelessness Catastrophe

California has spent tens of billions on homelessness, and the problem has gotten worse. LA’s permitting system is so broken that fire victims literally cannot rebuild their homes. A single unit of “affordable housing” in San Francisco now costs $600,000 to build — more than luxury condos in many red states.

The Democratic explanation?

“Root causes.” “Equity.” “Systemic forces.”

Anything except the reality that their own policies — zoning paralysis, environmental review bottlenecks, union carve-outs, and decriminalization of disorder — created a humanitarian disaster.

And to add insult to injury, they demonize anyone who dares point it out as lacking compassion.

Gaslighting Example #5: “Blue States Are Thriving”

New York’s budget is double Florida’s, even though Florida has more residents and delivers better services at a fraction of the cost. California’s taxes are crushing. Illinois is a fiscal evacuation zone. Housing prices in blue cities are absurd because it takes years — sometimes a decade — to get a building permit.

But what’s the line from Democratic pundits?

“We’re the model. Red states are backward.”

Sure. That’s why everyone is moving to them.

Gaslighting isn’t a flaw — it’s a governing philosophy.

How This Becomes 2026 Strategy

This is where my view diverges from Childers.

Childers is describing the present-tense delusion.

I’m arguing it becomes their election playbook.

Here’s how it will unfold:

Deny affordability problems exist in blue states.

Claim the numbers are “cherry-picked” or “taken out of context.” Insist red states have it worse.

Use selective data points that ignore actual cost-of-living metrics. Blame the affordability crisis on Republicans.

Even in states Democrats run with no opposition. Demand more spending to “fix” affordability.

Subsidies, handouts, “equity funds,” housing authorities, green construction mandates — none of which increase supply or lower costs. Smear anyone who talks about real costs as spreading “misinformation.”

Because nothing says “we’re confident in our agenda” like threatening people who read their own utility bills.

This strategy can work.

Propaganda always has an audience. Some people will repeat anything their tribe tells them. Others just don’t want to admit they voted for a failing system. And a fair number simply don’t pay attention.

But affordability is not an abstract ideological question.

You can lie about crime.

You can lie about healthcare.

You can lie about what people see on the news.

You can’t lie to a grocery receipt.

You can’t lie to a landlord.

You can’t lie to the electric bill sitting on the kitchen table.

This is where the Democrats’ 2026 gamble becomes risky.

Propaganda can shape narratives — not bank accounts.

Conclusion: The Gaslight Can Flicker Only So Long

Democrats are already deceiving themselves about affordability. Soon they’ll try to deceive everyone else. They’ve done it with crime, homelessness, healthcare, taxes, and governance failures of every flavor.

But affordability is different.

It hits everyone.

It’s inescapable.

And it’s happening in the very places Democrats have governed for decades.

The question isn’t whether they’ll lie.

They will.

The question is whether enough voters will still believe them when the rent, the groceries, and the insurance premiums say otherwise.

And that’s the one force even propaganda can’t outrun:

reality.