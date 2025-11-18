Turfseer’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

denise ward
6h

Take a moment to think of all the work of our ancestors, all the sweat they put in to making their country great. Think of all the work we have done throughout our lives. And look at what the results are, look at how government rewards its people. The only hope I see is that people get off this crack called government. Only children and the disabled need governing. Adults governing adults is a misuse of a human life.

equinefriend
6h

Turf, I'm grateful people with your vision, critical thinking skill and ability to communicate are pointing out what's actually going on in American politics. I hope you also write an article about the RINOs on the republican side that are actually working with the democrats to ruin America. However, on closer observation of both parties, ALL of the congressmen and senators end up increasing their bank accounts through their positions in government. Meanwhile, what's never changed and continues is the increasing loss of freedom/liberty of the citizenry for the last 2 centuries, and if the globalists (which have always been in charge of governments) get their way, it will be worse than ever if they implement CBDCs and universal ID cards.

