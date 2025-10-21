Last night I posted my new short story, The Advisor, on Substack as a cautionary tale about how fear and ideology can twist the meaning of “unity.”

[Read it here →

In 2030, President Kamala Harris and Vice President Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez preside over a nation obsessed with “unity” but paralyzed by fear of offense. In New York City, Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his adviser, the radical Imam Siraj Wahhaj, face a mosque fire that becomes their pretext for a crackdown. What follows is a chilling study of modern antisemitism and state-sanctioned cowardice: a White House too cautious to stop it, a mayor too frightened to resist it, and a city that burns while calling itself compassionate. The Advisor reads like tomorrow’s headline — a political thriller written as a warning.

When I shared the story on my local community forum, I expected discussion.

What I got instead was condemnation.

Within minutes, the moderator denounced the story as “fascist fiction” and placed me under review. Another resident accused me of promoting hate. A few voices offered support—but most fell silent or applauded the censorship.

It was a perfect case study in miniature: how fear of controversy becomes an excuse to suppress dissent.

The Citizen Who Objected

One member of the group—an attorney with a firm grasp of constitutional principles—summed it up bluntly:

“Either we have political discourse on this list, or we don’t. You can’t have it both ways. If neighbors are free to discuss politics from the perspective of the left, then it’s fundamentally unfair to quash other viewpoints.”

She was right. The forum had long tolerated posts promoting one side of local political causes. Only when the opposing view appeared did the moderator suddenly rediscover “rules.”

The Moderator’s Reply

The moderator responded with condescension disguised as authority:

“You’ve told us more about your position than you intended. We’re not going over that again.”

He then boasted that several residents had privately thanked him for his vigilance—proof that censorship often cloaks itself in moral consensus.

This wasn’t moderation; it was ideological policing.

A community forum funded and sanctioned by a housing board had effectively become one man’s fiefdom.

The Legal Apologist

Later, another resident—not a lawyer but fluent in the language of rationalization—entered with a soothing tone and a specious argument.

The forum, she insisted, was a private chat, and the moderator’s censorship was merely an exercise of his own “free speech.” Those unhappy with his decisions, she said, were welcome to “start their own list.”

This is the new authoritarianism: the velvet-glove defense of exclusion.

It dresses coercion in the robes of civility and tells dissenters that exile is freedom.

When every contrary voice is told to “go elsewhere,” community itself disappears—and the gatekeepers congratulate themselves for preserving harmony.

The Lesson

The irony is rich.

My story warned of creeping ideological control. Within hours, its critics reenacted the very theme.

Fiction became prophecy in real time.

And the question that remains is one worth asking everywhere—from city halls to neighborhood message boards:

When those in charge begin to decide what speech is “unacceptable,” what kind of community—or country—do we have left?