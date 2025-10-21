When Fiction Becomes Forbidden Speech
A community forum’s reaction to a cautionary story reveals how easily free expression bends to power.
Last night I posted my new short story, The Advisor, on Substack as a cautionary tale about how fear and ideology can twist the meaning of “unity.”
In 2030, President Kamala Harris and Vice President Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez preside over a nation obsessed with “unity” but paralyzed by fear of offense. In New York City, Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his adviser, the radical Imam Siraj Wahhaj, face a mosque fire that becomes their pretext for a crackdown. What follows is a chilling study of modern antisemitism and state-sanctioned cowardice: a White House too cautious to stop it, a mayor too frightened to resist it, and a city that burns while calling itself compassionate. The Advisor reads like tomorrow’s headline — a political thriller written as a warning.
When I shared the story on my local community forum, I expected discussion.
What I got instead was condemnation.
Within minutes, the moderator denounced the story as “fascist fiction” and placed me under review. Another resident accused me of promoting hate. A few voices offered support—but most fell silent or applauded the censorship.
It was a perfect case study in miniature: how fear of controversy becomes an excuse to suppress dissent.
The Citizen Who Objected
One member of the group—an attorney with a firm grasp of constitutional principles—summed it up bluntly:
“Either we have political discourse on this list, or we don’t. You can’t have it both ways. If neighbors are free to discuss politics from the perspective of the left, then it’s fundamentally unfair to quash other viewpoints.”
She was right. The forum had long tolerated posts promoting one side of local political causes. Only when the opposing view appeared did the moderator suddenly rediscover “rules.”
The Moderator’s Reply
The moderator responded with condescension disguised as authority:
“You’ve told us more about your position than you intended. We’re not going over that again.”
He then boasted that several residents had privately thanked him for his vigilance—proof that censorship often cloaks itself in moral consensus.
This wasn’t moderation; it was ideological policing.
A community forum funded and sanctioned by a housing board had effectively become one man’s fiefdom.
The Legal Apologist
Later, another resident—not a lawyer but fluent in the language of rationalization—entered with a soothing tone and a specious argument.
The forum, she insisted, was a private chat, and the moderator’s censorship was merely an exercise of his own “free speech.” Those unhappy with his decisions, she said, were welcome to “start their own list.”
This is the new authoritarianism: the velvet-glove defense of exclusion.
It dresses coercion in the robes of civility and tells dissenters that exile is freedom.
When every contrary voice is told to “go elsewhere,” community itself disappears—and the gatekeepers congratulate themselves for preserving harmony.
The Lesson
The irony is rich.
My story warned of creeping ideological control. Within hours, its critics reenacted the very theme.
Fiction became prophecy in real time.
And the question that remains is one worth asking everywhere—from city halls to neighborhood message boards:
When those in charge begin to decide what speech is “unacceptable,” what kind of community—or country—do we have left?
Where were you placed under review - here on Substack?I think you haven't described the dangerousness of Islam or the vulnerability of the Jews. It was just one example. For the (sad or just real) truth that this ever ongoing struggle, covert or overt, for dominance of own ideology, of own "tribe" (including but by no means limited to tribes constituted by an ideology, such as umma - also genetically or economically perceived tribe) is part of the conditio humana. It is also part of the conditio humana to want to tidy everything, sort and categorize, have full overview and control. Also besides ideology, there are humans who have that urge. Lots of them. Iain Mc Gilchrist says something about their left hemisphere going rogue over the right hemisphere, it is an unhealthy state. Wanting a circular economy of the rigor that is being planned, seems an expression of that. There was a great article by ESC here on substack very recently where he explains that all that rigor comes from Marxism and Leninism, plus cybernetics, and now the computing power is here or being built, so now the needed data streams can be managed, but it has to be closed system, or the computing overwhelms the capacity, hence the "inclusiveness" and " leaving no one behind" - all participants need to be accredited at the beginning so that the data can bei meaningfully computed. So, a not very humane system, but irresistibly left-brain. And usable for ulterior predatory purposes. Which may not really be ulterior, but intrinsic. Maybe parts of humankind have an urge to order - and, to purge to reach that effect. I've come to acknowledge and accept in a resigned way, that it is also part of the human condition that there have since very early times existed more predatory parts of humanity and less predatory ones. And those predatory ones will do what they show to be doing. Part of the truth is also that if everyone were inert, unimaginative and without ambition, humanity wouldn't go anywhere either. The predatory streak is double edged. To curb it requires putting in the effort that they do. But then, if you are not a predator, it will feel tiring not elating as scheming and getting the better of others does to predators. That's a handicap. It is interesting to me that hordes from the steppe, the Scythians, once the climate got a bit warmer and their world widened (thawed) and their subsistence became easier, started behaving more predatory than previously, according to historian Barry Cunliffe. Changed from pastoralist to predatory also thanks to less survival stress and better climate (pastures). I can't help considering the area of provenance of those predatory Scythians and the area of provenance of a contemporary set of extremely affluent and assertive personalities who are shaping how the majority of humankind is living and is meant to be living in a few years, agenda 2030. Also, predetermining IF they should be living at all, see Medically assisted d*ing nudge initiatives spawning (but not out of the blue) all over the developed world. Then I consider how Islam started, considering not in a disrespectful way, but its very beginnings can be described as a predatory movement of horse riders as well, can't it? Then I think about the ideological substrates of mass immigration into developed countries. The ideology that facilitates the migration is one promoted by the powerful predatory group. But the ideology being introduced by the immigrants, and as shown nicely by you easy to wield and deploy as a weapon, is a very disciplinary one. Lots of rules establishing order - discipline with sanctions, just as I learn was the case with the Scythians. Lots of potential also for legitimately venting aggression in line with the order system! In all kinds of collectivisms this has happened, and today it happens in Islam where it is my understanding that punishment is usually rather swift and severe, see sharia physical punishments. Then there is the other predatory part of what happens in the target countries of that mass migration and sometimes makes headlines, most times doesn't as that would conflict with the declared goals of the top tier predatory group. Those among those who immigrated, that currently behave in a predatory fashion on the local micro level (the known types of crime - this phenomenon exists), also share the favorable circumstances enjoyed by the Scythians at their predatory turn. Their subsistence is ensured and they have a lot of leisure time. I fund that noteworthy and I see similar circumstances now. The urge to vent aggression however being not really part of ideology, it is human nature regardless of ideology. But, so easy to deploy if you lack a certain type of conscience, or, are not hampered by it, or, are simply part of the predatory set in human population. Which may well go back to those steppe hordes. When I see little law enforcement against local micro aggression, I ask myself if possibly the top predators appreciate and sympathize with that predatory nature? Honor it, as it is familiar? And after all, it does discipline the receiving populations. All of this is not hateful or phobic, just trying to look at the structure, after all no one would behave that way if it were not part of humankind to contain specimens and groups that have these tendencies. So, both subjugation with or without violence, and also unorderly violence has happened again and again in human history. (Of course at some point the "state of exception" was devised which needs a justifying trigger. Starting with French Revolution I think. Then 9/11 and anthrax, then pandemic, then climate, next maybe drones. But that's a digression.) And that is what is tragic about our condition. That there is this aggression flaw, this option for manipulating the mind, then the mass mind. That there are also those predators among us who feel the urge to actually want to exploit detected weaknesses. It's all human, unfortunately. Unfortunately? Would other parts of humankind need to emulate some aspects to make things improve? Is laziness the real flaw?In any case Scythians are worth looking into, as is the Wiki bio of every Straussian neocon and every COVID researcher or other actor. Look at what territory they emigrated from and what territory is currently highly contested. Anyway, one of the two territories, the one that is hotly contested longer than the other. These are very old phenomena and I think we are currently seeing nothing but the organic continuation of tribal movements as happened throughout human history. So, your vignette of all those powers motivating any predator human, of the weaknesses, is not threatening anyone nor any particular faction or ideology. The elegance: first, troops would look bad, therefore let the Imam do his thing. Subsequently, troops are fine. It doesn't warn against Islam, it's describing, and warns against human nature. Good text in my opinion.
Globally , we need to increase awareness of sociopathic behavior. Spell out when somebody desires and actually salivate when they have control over others is bad bad bad.. The last thing they want is for people to speak freely. Unfortunately, our education empire is filled with sociopaths as are the politicians. Newsome and Hillary our prime examples. Our children must be taught and learn how to recognize the creeps. The best way to put them at bay is exactly what Donald Trump is doing with the memes make fun of them mercilessly in public. Not that they could give a damn, but other people will see and recognize the sickness.