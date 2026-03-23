Turfseer’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Seeker's avatar
Seeker
5hEdited

It was dec 2019 or jan. Our circle had an airline stewardess who was just back from Italy AND China. She was coughing her head off but still out with us, so we just shrugged. It was obvious already: if its anywhere near the worst disease in history like they are claiming then why is this person out and about, AND still working on a plane, and for that matter why are all the airports open? Made zero sense from day 1.

Reply
Share
Brother🍓 Strawberry's avatar
Brother🍓 Strawberry
4h

Knew it was a LIE from the start but i have been at this since first recognizing the “hiv”/AIDS LIE in 1987 thanks to Dr Peter Duesberg and others at Rethinking AIDS.

Step1-Identify cluster of deaths.

Step2-Blame a phantom based on mass, flawed, unverifiable testing of a population for RNA fragments presumed synonymous with infection by the phantom.

Silence dissent.

Step3-Expand disease definition to include illness previously recognized caused by other or unknown causes but occur in the presence of the phantom thus increasing “case count”.

Silence dissent

Step4-Prescribe toxic treatment like AZT/intubation to increase death count and blame those deaths on variants of the phantom eluding treatment instead of the treatment itself.

Silence dissent

Step5-Insist lifetime less toxic, slower killing “cocktail therapy”/“vaccine boosters” are only protection/defense against often undetectable phantom.

Silence dissent

 SARS-cov2/covid19 is hiv/AIDS2.0.

  Both are a LIE.

Reply
Share
1 reply
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Turfseer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture