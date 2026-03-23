We all remember that stretch of days when “two weeks to flatten the curve” quietly morphed into something… else.

Not when you first heard about COVID—but when the response itself started to feel disproportionate, strange, or just plain off.

For some, it was immediate. For others, it crept in slowly—one restriction at a time, one contradiction at a time—until the whole thing no longer made sense.

Looking back, what stands out isn’t just what happened.

It’s how quickly it happened—and how completely it was accepted.

My Own Moment — March 27, 2020

Looking back at my journal from that time, what strikes me isn’t just the skepticism—it’s the sense of disbelief at how quickly everything changed, and how few people seemed to question it.

Here’s an excerpt from what I wrote:

March 27, 2020

Never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine what has come to be. In my last entry, I had no clue what was about to take place across the world. There are very few who think the way I do. J., the owner of a restaurant I had been going to twice a week for years, is now shut down. He doesn’t know what to do with himself since he’s a workaholic. But at least he has money. What will become of all the waiters he employs? Will they all end up on welfare? Could this be a conspiracy or some kind of hoax? I think the better word is that the coronavirus scare is a religion. The doctors, scientists and public health officials are the high priests promoting the fear. But the most surprising thing is how everyone has bought it. There are some paralyzed with fear (I saw it at work); most others are more nonchalant—they believe there is an epidemic but they’re at least not walking around with a mask.

I have been skeptical of medical science and orthodox medicine for years. But I never realized the power they have. Even Trump, the one who hit back at everyone who stood in his way, has wilted like a flower in the face of the scientists’ onslaught. Why don’t I buy any of it? Well for one I don’t accept the contagion theory and a one factor view of illness. You can have years of pre-existing conditions but just because they do a test and they find you have this virus, then they say this is the cause of death. Ridiculous. And I’ve read about how this PCR test which determines whether you have the virus does not really determine it is a virus and that there have been no large-scale tests using Electron Microscope imaging to determine that there are millions of virus particles replicating in your system, to truly prove illness.

I’ve been arguing on Facebook that even if you buy there is a problem, you should deal mainly with the elderly population and those who are ill. Why shut down our economy (which could lead to a worldwide depression)? Just because you have a theory that millions are going to die from this. It’s only a theory.

I’ve lost so-called friends and relatives over this. My cousin M., who lives abroad—the one who I was on Skype with for months while she had a mental breakdown a few years ago—called me crazy. There’s D. S.—proselytizing as if she’s some kind of medical professional. And G., the singer who I have used for years doing backup harmonies, said he didn’t want to deal with me anymore.

Two weeks ago I saw M. for my bi-monthly therapy. She’s in the odd position of being a medical doctor but also an alternative healer. So she listened to me rant. I’m now going to do a video conference with her on Sunday for my therapy. I told her I would only do it for a reduced fee: $60 instead of the usual $90.

Work has been completely upended. I went in on Monday but now I’ll only be going in twice in April. The court parts have shut down. What that means is there will be no more cases and I anticipate all work will stop by the beginning of May. Most restaurants are closed; a few have takeout. Even the coffee places are now closed. I go out to go grocery shopping mainly at a local market. There was a line at a pharmacy. They were only allowing 10 customers in at a time. All because they fear the illusory virus. It’s basically a death cult with millions brainwashed and hypnotized.

I’ll leave you with a post I put on Facebook a few days ago in response to some hard core “believers”:

They Live (1988) – Seeing the Truth Scene

Now I’m Curious About You

Looking back:

When did something first not sit right with you?

Was there a specific moment—or did it build gradually?

Did your view change over time? If so, what triggered it?

Drop your experience in the comments.

I’m especially interested in the turning point—that moment where you thought:

“Wait… something’s not right here.”