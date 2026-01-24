I read “Now is the time for U.S. universities to step up on climate leadership” with more than casual interest. The essay was written by Lou Leonard, the inaugural dean of Clark University’s School of Climate, Environment, and Society, and published on January 19, 2026 as a Commentary for Reuters.

Clark University is my alma mater. That fact matters. Alumni don’t read institutional pronouncements as abstract exercises—we read them as reflections of what our university now believes, teaches, and rewards.

Leonard frames the moment as urgent and ominous, warning that recent policy shifts will “slow international policy and scientific progress as climate impacts accelerate.” That sentence captures the central problem with the piece: acceleration is asserted, not demonstrated; disagreement is presumed illegitimate; and authority substitutes for argument.

The Appeal-to-Authority Stack

Much of the essay rests on institutional validation rather than evidence. Leonard laments U.S. withdrawal from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, described as “the world’s leading authority on climate science.”

But authority is not proof. Science does not advance by consensus statements, UN panels, or credential density. It advances through contestation—through hypotheses surviving sustained attempts at falsification. None of that process is even acknowledged here.

Instead, the reader is offered a familiar logic: these institutions agree, therefore the matter is settled. That is not science. It is institutional politics wearing a lab coat.

The Elastic Climate Narrative

Leonard attributes rising concern among young people to “increasing exposure to extreme weather,” while dismissing the role of ideological groupthink. But “extreme weather” has become an unfalsifiable umbrella term—capable of absorbing every outcome without ever being tested.

When it’s hot, we’re told the planet is overheating.

When it’s cold, warming is said to cause cold.

Droughts, floods, hurricanes, snowstorms—everything now confirms the theory.

This constant pivoting is not a sign of explanatory power. It’s a warning sign. A framework that explains everything explains nothing.

The public notices this rhetorical flexibility. So do students—whether or not they’re encouraged to say so out loud.

From Education to Emotional Reinforcement

One of the most troubling passages in the piece cites surveys showing widespread “climate anxiety” among young people and notes that nearly two-thirds “identified colleges and universities as the players they trusted most to provide leadership.”

This turns the mission of higher education upside down.

Universities exist to discipline fear with knowledge, not to validate anxiety by intensifying the narrative that produced it. Treating student dread as a mandate for institutional activism risks converting education into emotional reinforcement—where fear becomes both the justification and the product.

That is not leadership. It is conditioning.

Interdisciplinary—or Ideologically Aligned?

Leonard argues that climate education must extend beyond engineers and physicists to include humanists, psychologists, and historians to foster “emotional resilience in the face of disruption.”

That sounds broad-minded until one asks the obvious question:

Are these disciplines invited to challenge the foundational assumptions—or merely to help students cope with conclusions already declared non-negotiable?

Interdisciplinary inquiry that excludes skepticism is not interdisciplinary. It is ornamental.

Clark University and Reputational Drift

Leonard highlights Clark’s launch of the School of Climate, Environment, and Society, describing classrooms that operate as consultancies for climate partners.

This is precisely where caution is warranted.

When classrooms are aligned in advance with policy outcomes, scholarship quietly becomes advocacy. Students learn which answers are rewarded long before they learn how to ask difficult questions. Over time, intellectual curiosity gives way to credentialed conformity.

Clark has a long tradition of serious inquiry. That tradition is not strengthened by narrowing the range of permissible doubt.

The Trust Problem Universities Won’t Name

Leonard writes that universities must “rebuild the social compact between universities and American society.” That’s true—but the essay never addresses why that compact frayed.

It wasn’t because universities tolerated too much skepticism.

It was because they stopped tolerating it.

It was because uncertainty became heresy, dissent became “misinformation,” and models became moral imperatives rather than provisional tools.

Conclusion: Leadership Begins With Doubt

As an alum, I don’t want Clark University—or any university—to retreat from public engagement. But engagement is not the same as orthodoxy enforcement.

If universities want to regain trust, they should begin with the hardest task of all: reopening debate, acknowledging uncertainty, and allowing the possibility that some foundational assumptions may be incomplete—or wrong.

That isn’t denial.

It’s scholarship.

And it’s the kind of leadership higher education once understood instinctively—before it mistook authority for truth and advocacy for science.