Why This Matters

We were told 2020 brought the deadliest virus in a century. But when physicist-turned-data-analyst Dr. Denis Rancourt studied the actual death numbers country by country, the story didn’t match what we were told. His main point is simple:

If it were a real pandemic, the numbers would behave like biology.

Instead, they behaved like policy.

How a Real Pandemic Should Look

If you want to know whether you’re seeing a true viral outbreak, here’s what you’d expect:

People die before the announcement.

If a deadly virus is loose, extra deaths appear before politicians or health agencies make a big declaration. You don’t need CNN to tell you it started. The spread looks like a ripple.

Like a stone dropped in a pond, the outbreak begins in one spot and gradually spreads outwards. You don’t see far-apart places spike all at the same time. Busy airports and crowded cities go first.

If germs are really traveling person-to-person, major flight hubs and packed metros should be hit hardest and earliest—not quiet towns or rural areas. Borders don’t stop viruses.

A germ doesn’t care about a customs officer. Neighboring areas with similar living conditions should look similar. Sharp differences right across a border don’t make sense biologically. The age pattern stays steady.

Yes, older or sicker people are usually more vulnerable. But the pattern should be consistent. It shouldn’t flip from one place to another or from one season to the next. Curves don’t follow calendars.

Germs don’t read government memos. If death spikes line up perfectly with new lockdowns, ventilator use, or vaccine campaigns, that’s a sign something man-made is steering the numbers.

How a Fake or Manufactured “Pandemic” Looks

Now compare that to what actually happened in 2020–2023:

No sign of extra deaths anywhere before March 11, 2020 (the day the WHO declared a pandemic).

Sudden, simultaneous spikes in many regions immediately after the announcement—too synchronized to be natural spread.

Border oddities: the U.S. supposedly lost 1.3 million lives to the virus, while Canada, right next door with constant travel, barely budged.

Airport paradox: Rome received more flights from China than Milan, yet Milan’s death rate was 18 times higher.

30% of countries showed no unusual deaths until vaccines rolled out —then sudden sharp peaks appeared.

Ventilator disaster: in New York hospitals, nearly 9 out of 10 patients placed on ventilators died.

Shot-timed spikes: mortality curves rose in sync with booster campaigns, especially among the elderly.

Lingering death waves continue into 2024–2025 in many countries—long after the “virus” supposedly ran its course.

What Rancourt Thinks Really Happened

Instead of a contagious virus, he says people were killed by a combination of:

Lockdowns and isolation that wrecked health and immunity.

Hospital protocols like heavy sedation and ventilators.

Denial of antibiotics for bacterial pneumonia.

Mass vaccination campaigns that hit the elderly especially hard.

He calls this a multi-pronged institutional attack—policies, not pathogens.

The Big Takeaway

If we ever see a real pandemic, here’s how you’ll know:

Deaths rise before any press conference.

The spread looks like a wave , not a light switch.

Airports and cities show it first.

Borders don’t magically block it.

The age pattern is steady.

And most of all: the death curve doesn’t rise and fall in step with government schedules.

Until those signs appear, we should be skeptical when the next “unprecedented” outbreak is declared.

As Rancourt puts it: policy became the pathogen, and protocols became the plague.