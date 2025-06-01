Imagine if Donald Trump went on prime-time television—not to defend himself, but to tell the real story of what happened on January 6. Not the media script. Not the committee-approved version. But the story of one forgotten man: Julian Khater, a New Jersey resident thrown into solitary confinement, vilified as a killer, and sentenced to years in prison—all based on a lie.

In this imagined address, Trump doesn’t just defend Khater. He flips the script. He names names. He calls out the rank hypocrisy of Democrats like LaMonica McIver and Hakeem Jeffries, who denounce Trump supporters as violent criminals—until one of their own is caught on tape storming a federal facility and assaulting officers. Suddenly, the rules change.

This piece isn’t just a hypothetical speech. It’s a spotlight on the double standards that define our justice system—and the people who benefit from them.

My fellow Americans,

This is President Donald J. Trump, and I’m coming to you today to talk about something very serious. Very sad. Something that every patriotic American should be absolutely outraged about.

Now listen—there’s a man, a young man from New Jersey. His name is Julian Khater. Maybe you haven’t heard his story because the fake news media didn’t want you to know it. They buried it. Just like they buried the truth about January 6. But I know what happened. You know what happened. And now, the truth is coming out.

Julian Khater—no criminal record, no history of violence—was dragged off a plane, treated like a terrorist by Biden’s DOJ for the crime of… carrying a little can of pepper spray. A tiny can! And they said he killed a police officer. Remember that? They said he killed Officer Brian Sicknick. They lied.

The New York Times—that disgraceful, failing paper—put it on the front page: bludgeoned with a fire extinguisher. Total fiction. Never happened. Then they changed the story. They said it was pepper spray. Wrong again. There’s no proof Julian ever even sprayed Officer Sicknick. None. And the official record? Brian Sicknick died of natural causes. A stroke. That’s from the coroner, folks. That’s the truth.

So why is Julian Khater rotting in prison for nearly 8 years? Why did they throw him in solitary confinement? Why was he denied a lawyer? It’s because they needed a scapegoat. A fall guy to feed the narrative. “Insurrection!” “Murder!” It was all a show. A hoax. A lie to demonize my supporters and ME—your favorite president—while the real criminals walk free.

And let’s talk about hypocrisy. Because this is where it gets really rich.

You’ve got Representative LaMonica McIver, Democrat from New Jersey—caught on video storming a federal ICE facility in Newark. She assaults officers. Interferes with law enforcement. And now she’s indicted—for the exact same charge as Julian Khater: assaulting federal officers. But guess what? When Julian was charged, McIver and her pals said he “brutally assaulted” a cop. That he killed Brian Sicknick. That my pardon of him was “an unforgivable betrayal of law enforcement.”

Now? Suddenly she’s the victim. Oh, the tears! She was just “doing her job.” “Targeted by Trump.” Give me a break.

You think that's bad? Hakeem Jeffries, the radical-left Speaker-in-waiting, goes out there saying I’m pardoning violent criminals like Julian, that Republicans don’t respect the police. And then—two weeks later—he’s crying foul, claiming McIver was “mistreated” and "bravely stood up to injustice."

This is total hypocrisy. If you’re a Democrat, you can do whatever you want—storm buildings, assault officers, lie under oath—and the media will give you a trophy. If you’re a Trump supporter? They’ll throw the book at you. They’ll ruin your life.

Julian Khater was a victim. He didn’t kill anyone. He didn’t attack anyone. He was tormented, railroaded, and used by a regime hellbent on destroying political opponents. And the people who lied about him—reporters, congressmen, Sicknick’s family lawyers, and prosecutors—should be held accountable. They pushed a false story that tore this man’s life apart.

This is about equal justice, folks. Or the lack of it. Because what happened to Julian Khater could happen to anyone who dares to speak up, stand out, or wear a red hat.

So I say this: We will never forget Julian. And we will never stop fighting to expose the lies and hold the liars accountable. The ones who made up the stories. The ones who used Officer Sicknick’s death to attack political enemies. They should be ashamed. And they should answer for what they’ve done.

This country needs law and order—but not two sets of rules. Not one for Democrats and another for Republicans. Not one for the powerful and another for the people.

We need truth. We need justice. And we need to take back our country.

Thank you. God bless you. And God bless the United States of America.