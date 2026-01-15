Imagine Christianity with the supernatural scaffolding kicked away.

No resurrection.

No virgin birth.

No Holy Trinity.

Just Jesus: walking around, helping the poor, calming disputes, telling people to stop being awful to each other.

Sacrilege? Heresy? Or… a very American editing job?

Thomas Jefferson thought the miracles were unnecessary clutter. He admired Jesus deeply—but not that deeply. Jefferson wanted the moral philosopher, not the cosmic savior. So he did what any Enlightenment rationalist with a penknife and too much confidence would do: he made his own Bible.

Jefferson literally cut and pasted the Gospels, keeping only Jesus’ ethical teachings and tossing anything that smelled of divine spectacle. No walking on water. No raising the dead. No resurrection finale. The story ends quietly, with Jesus buried and staying that way. Roll credits.

The result was The Life and Morals of Jesus of Nazareth—often called the Jefferson Bible—a version of Christianity stripped down to social instruction. Be kind. Be just. Help the poor. Forgive people (annoyingly often). Don’t be a hypocrite. In Jefferson’s view, that was the whole point.

And to be fair, there’s something bracing about it. Jefferson treated Jesus like the greatest moral reformer in history rather than a metaphysical puzzle. No incense. No mystery. No “believe harder.” Just ethics you could actually apply on a Tuesday afternoon.

Of course, most people want more than a moral handbook. They want awe. They want transcendence. They want a universe where death isn’t the final punctuation mark. Strip away the miracles and—let’s be honest—you’re left with something closer to a radical social worker than a religion that conquers empires.

That tension never really goes away. Is Christianity about what Jesus taught or what happened to Jesus? Jefferson picked a side, and it wasn’t the crowd-pleaser. His Jesus doesn’t save your soul; he nags your conscience.

Still, Jefferson’s experiment raises an uncomfortable question for believers and skeptics alike:

If you remove the supernatural and the ethics still stand… what exactly are the miracles doing?

Maybe they’re the sugar that helps the medicine go down. Or maybe, as Jefferson suspected, they’re a distraction from the hard, unglamorous work of actually living decently.

Either way, Jefferson’s razor reminds us of something awkward: you can reject the miracles and still find Jesus deeply inconvenient. That alone might be the most authentic miracle of all.