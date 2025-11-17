Turfseer’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Eldon Wood's avatar
David Eldon Wood
43m

Good job, keep up the good work. I wish that more people would understand the absolute fraud of vaccines.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Turfseer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture