An Amazon reviewer recently tried to “fact-check” Aaron Siri’s book Vaccines, Amen… with the following comment:

“The main falsehood he states is that vaccines have never been tested against saline placebos. This is a blatant falsehood. The 1954 Salk trial used saline placebos, and COVID vaccine trials also used saline placebos.” — JamesR

Let’s translate this into simple language—and then look at the part he’s not telling you.

What the Commenter Is Claiming—In Plain English

He’s saying:

Siri claims vaccines aren’t tested against real (inert) placebos. But JamesR says they are. He points to two examples: A polio trial from 1954 ,

and the initial phase of the COVID vaccine trials.

His conclusion: Siri is lying.

That’s only convincing if you don’t understand how vaccine trials actually work today—or how much manipulation lies behind the historical examples he trots out.

The Real Problem: What Counts as a “Placebo” Today

In normal drug trials, a placebo is inert—like a sugar pill.

In vaccine trials, the “placebo” is very often:

another vaccine

a shot containing aluminum

an adjuvant mixture

or a multivalent cocktail

In other words:

👉 The control group isn’t getting “nothing”—they’re getting something biologically active.

This makes it nearly impossible to see the real rate of injury from the new product because the “placebo” group is also reacting to ingredients.

So when Siri says vaccines aren’t tested against saline placebos, he’s talking about modern practice, not a cherry-picked example from 70 years ago.

The Polio Example: A Perfect Illustration of the Problem

Yes, the 1954 Salk polio trial used a saline placebo—which is ironic, because the entire polio story is built on a theory that was never proven.

Let’s lay it out in simple terms:

1. The “polio virus” was never isolated.

Not purified. Not shown to cause paralysis in healthy humans. Not demonstrated under any standards that would qualify as scientific proof. Claims of isolation rely on cell-culture tricks, toxins, and circular reasoning—not on actual purified particles.

2. Mid-century paralysis outbreaks aligned with massive pesticide exposure.

Children were bathing in DDT. Farms were soaked in lead-arsenate. Homes were sprayed down. These toxins are fully capable of causing the exact paralysis that was labeled “polio.”

3. When the vaccine arrived, the definition changed.

Paralysis didn’t disappear—the paperwork did. What used to be called “polio” was suddenly reclassified as:

acute flaccid paralysis (AFP)

transverse myelitis

Guillain-Barré

other neurological conditions

The numbers collapsed instantly—not because a virus was defeated, but because diagnostic criteria were rewritten.

So trotting out a 1954 saline placebo trial as proof of modern vaccine integrity is like pointing to a single honest coin toss to defend a rigged casino.

What Actually Happened in the COVID Trials

COVID vaccine trials began with saline placebos, but then:

the trials were unblinded early

placebo recipients were offered the shot

the control arm disappeared

No long-term comparison. No durable baseline. No “saline placebo” beyond a short window.

Even pro-vaccine scientists admitted this destroyed the ability to detect long-term harms.

So, again:

👉 A brief, early saline phase does NOT equal a true placebo-controlled safety study.

The Conflict-of-Interest Charge

The commenter adds that Siri “earns money” suing vaccine manufacturers.

Let’s be blunt:

👉 Pharma earns tens of billions selling the products he sues.

👉 Siri earns nothing unless documents are unlawfully withheld.

👉 Only one side here has the motive to hide data.

If conflicts matter, they matter in proportion. And in that race, pharma wins by miles.

The Simple Takeaway

The Amazon reviewer uses two examples:

one from 1954, built on an unproven viral theory and a massive diagnostic redefinition

one from 2020, where the placebo arm was erased almost immediately

From this, he declares the entire modern placebo problem “debunked.”

That’s not fact-checking. That’s hand-waving.

My Bottom Line

And one final point, stated plainly: I don’t believe any vaccine is necessary or safe. If the product itself rests on an unproven theory, built on circular logic and cell-culture theatrics, then every vaccine trial is already pointless before it begins. But if the system insists on running these trials anyway—if we’re going to pretend this is science—then the bare minimum requirement is honesty. Use a real placebo. Stop hiding harms behind “active comparators.” Do the studies the right way. Because even within their own framework, the current system fails its most basic obligation: to tell the truth.

👉 Using a 70-year-old outlier to defend today’s standards is like pointing at a horse and buggy and saying modern cars don’t need safety tests.

The reality is simple:

Modern vaccine trials rarely use inert placebos.

The “gold standard” polio story collapses under scrutiny.

COVID trials eliminated their placebo group before long-term harms could be measured.

If this is the best defense the critics can muster, it’s no wonder people are asking harder questions.