Turfseer’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
8h

How the illusion of a pandemic was likely created in 2020 - with lessons learned from the illegal Havana Syndrome experiments - and how they will (probably) create another one this year. To start, notice the correlation between the 5G tower and the coronavirus symbol on Great Britain’s 20 pound note:

https://substack.com/@tritorch/note/c-84761968

The “race to 5G” (that occurred at breakneck speed while the world was supposed to be on lockdown) towers are line of sight directed energy weapons - their precision can target you and you alone inside a crowd of people. In 2020, there was a study in a major journal - now scrubbed from the internet - that found that 5G can induce cold symptoms. As many of you know, Wuhan China was the first city to install 5G and was also ground zero for COVID.

What they were doing to make the pandemic seem real - and this is why these death towers are now installed all over the place - is they were following people around via their cell signature through the 5G grid and zapping them with microwaves to induce COVID symptoms.

This way most people “knew” someone diagnosed with COVID and it made the pandemic feel real (and in a way I guess it was, just from a different attack vector).

They would pick a person from a family, give them “COVID”, and then a week later they would pick someone that person came in contact with and give it to them as well. This occurred with families all over the world, and made the transmission chain plausible.

The 2020 pandemic could have easily been nothing more than a contagion illusion constructed with 5G technology, assaulted victims, backstabbing journalists, baffled doctors, false positive factory PCR testing, counterfeit asymptomatic transmission narratives, merciless predatory propaganda, and word of mouth.

For more information on how wireless radiation is responsible for pretty much every outbreak of the flu in history (Everytime we get an “upgrade” to our electromatic grid with new wireless communication technologies, an outbreak occurs), watch this phenomenal video by Dr Cowan:

Dr. Tom Cowan: 5G Radio Frequency and the COVID-19 Connection: https://old.bitchute.com/video/LY6dTOr8PW7s [11mins]

More info:

Senator Blumenthal Discovers That There Are Zero 5G Safety Studies: https://old.bitchute.com/video/bInqnO23DaKl [4:51mins]

5G Towers Appear to Be Weaponized: https://old.bitchute.com/video/y4ecuAj2w6Jc [2:57mins]

AI Language Model Explains 5G: A Synthetic Flower Of Life Tartarian Aether Grid Hijacking Our Minds, Bodies, Emotions, Life Force: https://substack.com/@tritorch/note/c-101250124

We Are All Infected, Transhuman Nanobots Are in Blood Assembling Chips Controlled Via 5G Grid: https://old.bitchute.com/video/oMM3a4lVnhkh [60mins]

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by Turfseer and others
Frontera Lupita's avatar
Frontera Lupita
8hEdited

‘Du-Wayne’ is famous now…he gets a mention here in this Substack! I can’t wait for his “well researched on Google” response coming soon to the Comments in this Substack! 😉🤪

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Turfseer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture