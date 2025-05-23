Turfseer’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stive's avatar
Stive
7h

Unsubbed from Celia Farber almost 2 years ago. Did like her work until I realized she has many screws loose.

By part of her ancestry, she's just another self hating Jew.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Turfseer and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Turfseer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture