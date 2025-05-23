Over the past several days, Celia Farber has published a sequence of posts and responses on her Substack, The Truth Barrier, raising doubts about the reported murders of two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington, D.C.

The original post—part media analysis, part rhetorical dissection—posed the deaths as potentially scripted or staged. Farber questioned the victims’ online presence, the absence of official police reports, and the broader narrative surrounding the event.

I responded in her comments—not with accusation, but with a challenge. I asked whether her doubt was being selectively applied. Why does grief in Gaza elicit mourning, while grief in Jerusalem or D.C. elicits scrutiny? When do we grieve, and when do we interrogate—and who decides which tears are real?

What follows may or may not be real. Did I create them myself? Did they arrive in my inbox via encrypted courier? Were they uncovered in the digital ruins of a Substack comment thread by rogue archivists with a flair for the theatrical?

Let’s just say: all of the above.

Whether leaked, imagined, or conjured by the pressure of sustained critique, these three drafts—written in Farber’s unmistakable voice—feel revealing in ways that her public writing strains to avoid. They don’t attack. They reflect. They unravel.

In each, the familiar rhetorical tools begin to fail. The posture of neutrality wobbles. The veil of perfect skepticism slips. And something more human, more conflicted, begins to peek through—before being buried again.

Take them as satire. Or soul-mining. Or just leaked performance notes from the stage of ideological dissent.

Context for Draft #1

Farber’s Post:

Taking A Close Look At The DC Shootings Of A Young Couple Outside The Capital Jewish Museum

The Truth Barrier Taking A Close Look At The DC Shootings Of A Young Couple Outside The Capital Jewish Museum: It May Mean Nothing But One Missing Piece Shocked Me “Penetrate the ostensible… Read more In this piece, Farber floats the possibility that the May 21 shooting of two Israeli embassy staffers may have been a false flag. She examines anomalies like missing funeral announcements, “ghost” social media pages, and overly perfect victim narratives. I commented publicly, asking whether her skepticism was selective. Do Israeli deaths deserve more scrutiny than Palestinian ones? Do her filters apply both ways? What appeared next—whether written in secret or imagined under pressure—was this draft.

Substack Draft – Not for Public Consumption

by Celia Farber

I’m not sure I’ll post this. Maybe I will. Maybe I’ll bury it under a different title, clean it up, and pretend it was all just part of “the process.”

But I need to admit something to myself first:

I’m not neutral. And I haven’t been for a long time.

I tell my readers I’m “just asking questions.” I posture as the sober skeptic, unmoored from ideology, walking barefoot over the broken glass of narrative warfare. But that’s branding. That’s the performance.

The truth is: I like doubting certain stories. I want some things to be psyops. Especially when they come prepackaged with grief I’m supposed to accept without hesitation—like this one.

Two young Israelis. Killed in D.C. Outside a Jewish museum. Engaged, photogenic, full of promise. The whole thing is practically laminated in sympathy. And that’s when I pounce. That’s when I start doing “the work.”

I know what I’m doing. I scan their photos for inconsistencies. I highlight the missing funeral details, the “ghost” social media accounts. I question the tears of eyewitnesses. I don’t need proof of deception. Just enough haze to let the doubt breathe.

Would I have done the same if it had been a couple in Gaza? No. And I don’t lose sleep over it. I’m not being consistent—I’m being strategic.

I spent years condemning how COVID dissenters were treated. How they were dehumanized, called dangerous, written off as lunatics for daring to question the official line. I carved my identity around defending their right to speak.

And now I’m doing the same thing to two dead Jews. Smearing uncertainty across their story with a smirk and calling it “critical thinking.” It’s not. It’s projection. It’s prejudice. It’s me doing exactly what I claim to despise in others.

But here’s the part I haven’t said out loud—maybe even to myself:

To keep my worldview intact, I have to pretend not to notice what Hamas says.

I have to overlook the fact that they admit to what they did on October 7.

That they bragged about it. Filmed it. Posted it. Celebrated it.

I have to pretend there’s ambiguity where there isn’t any. I have to pretend Israel might have staged it—or exaggerated it—or manipulated it—because the alternative is staring into the face of something I can’t file under "narrative distortion." Something raw. Something evil.

And if I let that in—if I let even a sliver of that in—my whole framework collapses. Suddenly, I’m not the lone truth-teller anymore. I’m just another ideologue who looked away.

So I don’t look.

I squint at corpses and call it analysis.

I ignore confessions of murderers because they don’t fit the plot.

And I keep asking questions that I hope never get real answers.

Because if I actually saw what happened—if I admitted who did it—

I’d have to stop writing like this.

And I don’t want to.

That’s the truth.

Context for Draft #2

After I posted my public response to Farber’s blog on the DC embassy staffer shootings, she replied in the comments. Rather than engaging with the central critique—that her skepticism was being selectively applied—she pivoted to philosophical musings on truth, cited Serge Lang, and reframed the entire exchange as a battle over who gets to define reality.

Then came her next post:

Farber’s Post:

Gaslighting Isn’t What It Used To Be https://celiafarber.substack.com/p/gaslighting-isnt-what-it-used-to-be

It featured nothing but a controversial ad from the Jewish advocacy group JewBelong—reading “If you screamed ‘Free Palestine,’ you helped pull the trigger”—and the single-word caption: Goodnight.

A one-image signoff meant to dismiss, deflect, or maybe just end the conversation.

But instead of ending, it opened the door to a second internal draft—where Farber’s inner voice begins to reckon with what the image stirred, and what she’s been avoiding.

Substack Draft #2 – Not for Public Consumption

by Celia Farber

Note to Hackers:

First of all, congratulations. Despite my encrypted platform and multi-layered VPNs, you somehow got your hands on Draft #1—a document not intended for public consumption. I’m Celia Farber, and I do not deserve this. My friends depend on me to keep the Israel-Palestine discourse good and foggy. You have no idea how hard it is to keep the waters murky while still appearing morally lucid.

So please, I’m asking nicely: leave this one alone.

That said, since you’re probably reading anyway—fine. I’ll admit it.

That JewBelong ad got under my skin. Not because I believe it—but because part of me wonders why it made me so angry. Why I needed to post it, label it gaslighting, and dismiss it with a “Goodnight,” like some weary prophet signing off from a world that just doesn’t get it.

“Make no mistake. If you screamed ‘Free Palestine,’ you helped pull the trigger.”

I hate that sentence. I want to hate it. It feels like an accusation wrapped in trauma porn. It’s manipulative. It’s simplistic.

But also—it’s a little too sharp. A little too close to something I don’t want to touch.

Because what if they’re not wrong?

What if slogans do carry weight?

What if chanting “Free Palestine” in front of a Jewish school after Oct 7 isn’t harmless?

What if language isn’t antiseptic?

What if I’ve spent so long calling other people propagandized that I forgot to check what I’ve been breathing in?

I know the game. I signal nuance. I play the weary skeptic. I point at power and call everything downstream suspect. I never say I’m on a side—only that I’m against the one holding the leash.

But that’s a side, isn’t it?

And when I posted that ad with the line about “gaslighting,” I was trying to keep the mask on. I didn’t want to admit that, for a flicker of a second, I felt what it was trying to say. Not the literal accusation—but the weight behind it. The sense that someone’s grief was being dismissed before it could even breathe.

I’ve built a voice on doubt. But doubt can calcify too. It becomes armor. Then it becomes blindness. Then it becomes ritual.

And here I am. On Draft #2.

Still trying to spin it as style. Still trying to dance around something simple:

Sometimes, the people you’ve trained yourself to distrust… are actually telling the truth.

Please, hackers, don’t publish this one either.

I’m not ready to look at it in the light.

Context for Draft #3

After her cryptic “Goodnight” post and a flurry of comments, Farber reemerged with a full-length reply titled:

This time, she addressed me by name—or rather, pseudonym: Turfseer. The piece attempts to meet the challenge I posed in her comments, but it does so by changing the subject mid-sentence, quoting Timothy Snyder and Serge Lang, and ultimately pivoting to everything from JFK to Netanyahu to eugenics to the Zapruder film.

She insists that she’s simply a skeptic of mind control—not a partisan actor—and suggests that doubting Israeli grief is just part of the same noble inquiry that leads her to question pandemics, NATO, and 9/11. Along the way, she claims post-Holocaust Jews had “countless” safe havens, floats the notion that Zionism was a “joint project with the Nazis,” and concludes with a call to prove whether or not a Palestinian bodybuilder really lost his children.

The rhetorical stance remains: doubt as moral clarity.

But something in the tone wavers.

And that’s when a third internal draft leaked—this time more fragile, less confident, and far closer to collapse than the first two. This wasn’t a posture. It was a quiet plea not to be asked to hold the contradiction any longer.

Substack Draft #3 – Not for Public Consumption

by Celia Farber

Note to Hackers:

At this point, I assume you’re reading everything. Fine. You’ve already stolen two drafts, my peace of mind, and now apparently my comment sections. I’m told you’ve even unearthed lines I never wrote down—but can’t stop thinking about. Like this:

“Your critique didn’t attack—it undermined the posture she uses to float above accountability.”

Fine. You win. Keep reading.

I used to believe doubt was a discipline. A virtue. My protection against manipulation.

But I’ve come to see it can also be a filter. And sometimes, a weapon.

I asked why those two Israeli embassy staffers had “ghost pages.” I wondered why their funerals weren’t announced fast enough. I dissected the witness tears. I scanned the narrative for symmetry—because symmetry feels scripted. I’ve trained myself to see that as a red flag.

But did I apply that same scrutiny to Palestinian deaths? To Gaza?

No.

I mourned them. Instantly. Without hesitation. Without doubt.

And that’s the problem.

That’s curated grief—when mourning isn’t rooted in human pain, but in ideological preference.

I said I was anti-war. I said I was grieving children.

But what I was doing, if I’m honest, was granting grief based on geography and affiliation.

Israeli children made me suspicious. Palestinian children made me weep.

I told myself it was about power imbalance. About colonialism. About empire.

But sometimes it was just about who I didn’t want to feel for—because feeling for them might unravel the worldview I’ve spent years building.

And it’s not just the deaths. It’s how I think about evidence. About truth.

I posed as a journalist asking tough questions. But I asked them selectively.

I told myself I was brave enough to doubt anything. But I only doubted what made me uncomfortable. And I only believed what fit my narrative of the West as aggressor, and everyone else as collateral.

That’s not skepticism. That’s curation.

That’s not objectivity. That’s aestheticized outrage.

When I called that JewBelong ad “gaslighting,” I wasn’t wrong—but I wasn’t right either.

Because what hit me wasn’t the line itself. It was the grief behind it.

The desperation to be seen as human, even when your country is hated. Even when your pain is politicized.

I know that feeling. I’ve used that feeling. Just from the other side.

I said the ad was manipulative. And maybe it was. But I posted it because it rattled me.

Because for a flicker of a second, I felt the thing I always try to rise above: complicity.

Do I think Israel is blameless? No.

Do I think Hamas is pure evil? I don’t know—because I haven’t really asked.

I’ve studied the machinery. I’ve questioned the frame. I’ve distrusted the “official story.”

But I’ve also stopped listening.

Not to power—but to people.

To grief that didn’t come wrapped in rubble and defiance.

To pain that wasn’t ideologically convenient.

And now I’m not sure what I’ve become.

A truth-teller?

Or just someone who built a platform on curated doubt and called it integrity?

You can publish this if you want. Or leak it. Or quote it. I don’t care anymore.

I just don’t want to go back to pretending this didn’t happen.

Final Reflections

These drafts may not be real.

But in a way, they didn’t have to be.

They dramatize the quiet tension between doubt and denial, between moral clarity and ideological comfort. And they ask a question we should all sit with—especially those of us drawn to expose propaganda:

What happens when your own filter becomes the thing you forgot to scrutinize?

To her credit, Celia Farber didn’t censor the critique. She engaged—unevenly, sometimes evasively, but sincerely. She even liked my piece on virology as a religion and recommended this newsletter to her readers. For that, I thank her.

We may not see eye to eye. But at least, for a moment, the mirror was held up—and neither of us flinched.