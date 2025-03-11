SecondHandSongs is a comprehensive online database dedicated to cover versions of songs. It serves as a valuable resource for music enthusiasts, researchers, and industry professionals looking to track the origins and variations of songs recorded by multiple artists.

Key Features:

Cover Song Database: Users can search for songs to see who originally performed them and which artists have recorded cover versions.

Song Origins: It identifies whether a song is an original composition or an adaptation of an existing piece.

Artist Discographies: Provides detailed information about artists and their cover versions, including release dates and album placements.

Music Licensing Information: Includes details on songwriters, copyright holders, and publishing rights.

User Contributions: Allows members to contribute by submitting missing covers, correcting information, and engaging with the site's community.

SecondHandSongs is a valuable tool for music historians, collectors, and anyone interested in exploring the evolution of songs through different interpretations over time.

The URL for SecondHandSongs is https://secondhandsongs.com/

