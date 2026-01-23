The room smelled like burnt coffee and bad decisions. One flickering bulb. A metal table.

I leaned back, lit a cigarette I wasn’t supposed to have, and looked at the perp.

DET.

Alright, pal. Let’s cut the cute stuff. We know who you are.

COVID

(chuckles)

Do ya now?

DET.

You go by a lotta names. Coronavirus. COVID-19. The “disease.” Big rebrand. Slick. But you’re not foolin’ anybody.

COVID

Yeah, yeah. Okay. That’s me. COVID-19. Real tough guy. Had the whole world hiding under their beds.

DET.

That’s what I’m sayin’. How’d a small-time hood like you pull that off?

COVID

I got talent.

DET.

No—you got help.

(pauses)

Let’s start with the sob story. Losing taste and smell. Real dramatic.

COVID

(grins)

Oh, that? Yeah. Scared the pants off ‘em. Didn’t you read the New York Times? That proves it.

DET.

(slams table)

You think we’re stupid? That trick’s older than my trench coat. Happens with the common flu. It’s in the textbooks.

COVID

Textbooks? What are you, a historian?

DET.

Then there’s the “ground-glass opacities.” Fancy words. Big scare.

COVID

All in the Times, copper. Page one. Sciencey fonts and everything.

DET.

Yeah? You trust that rag? That ain’t new either. Same old lung inflammation, different headline.

(leers)

You’re tryin’ to pass yourself off as a serial killer. Big bad virus mowin’ people down so they stampede into hospitals… right into treatments that finish the job.

COVID

Hey, I never held the syringe.

DET.

No, but you set the stage.

(lower voice)

We know those so-called sub-microscopic “viruses” you’re flashin’ around—just cell debris. Normal breakdown after toxins get dumped into the culture. You’re a ghost story with a press agent.

COVID

(smiles thinly)

Ooooh, scary words. But I got a genome, see? Sequenced. PCR says I exist.

DET.

PCR says a lotta things if you lean on it hard enough.

(flicks ash)

Right now we’re bookin’ you on fraud, impersonation, racketeering, conspiracy to induce mass panic, and accessory to a whole lotta bad medicine. That’s just the appetizer.

COVID

You gonna read me my rights or keep auditioning for radio?

DET.

Here’s the deal. You tell us who’s behind you—the suits, the money men, the panic merchants—we can make this easy. Soft cell. Early parole. Maybe a footnote in a journal nobody reads.

(COVID leans back, smug.)

COVID

You’re adorable.

(The door creaks open. Another detective steps in, rain dripping off his hat.)

DET. 2

Dan. Looks like our guy made bail.

DET.

Figures.

DET. 2

(to COVID)

Alright, you two-bit punk. We know what you really are. Just another flu goin’ around, but suddenly you’re a bigshot ‘cause the cameras love you. Don’t get comfortable—we’ll expose you.

COVID

(stands, straightens his coat)

You finished, copper?

DET.

Not even close.

COVID

Doesn’t matter. No one’s gonna believe you. I got headlines, charts, experts on speed dial. I’m outta here.

(smiles at the door)

You’ll never convince anyone.

He walks out. The bulb flickers.

DET.

(stares at the empty chair)

Maybe not today.

DET. 2

You think he’s right?

DET.

Nah. Cons always get sloppy.

(crushes cigarette)

Truth’s a slow burn—but it leaves marks.

Fade out.