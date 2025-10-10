If you follow Middle East developments, this video from Anir Tsarfati — a Christian Israeli and founder of Behold Israel — is worth a look. Tsarfati, who has a large following on his Telegram channel, is unapologetically pro-Israel, and many who lean toward the Palestinian cause may not agree with his overall worldview.

That said, his insider perspective and access to on-the-ground intelligence make his analysis of the current peace deal genuinely thought-provoking. His reporting is far more comprehensive than what’s typically found on U.S. mainstream or cable news, offering context and detail often missing from conventional coverage. Whether you agree with his take or not, Tsarfati’s look behind the diplomatic curtain provides real food for thought — especially on what’s happening off-camera and between the headlines.