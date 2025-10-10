Watch: Hamas FORCED to agree to release all hostages in the next 72 hours
Anir Tsarfati (Behold Israel)
If you follow Middle East developments, this video from Anir Tsarfati — a Christian Israeli and founder of Behold Israel — is worth a look. Tsarfati, who has a large following on his Telegram channel, is unapologetically pro-Israel, and many who lean toward the Palestinian cause may not agree with his overall worldview.
That said, his insider perspective and access to on-the-ground intelligence make his analysis of the current peace deal genuinely thought-provoking. His reporting is far more comprehensive than what’s typically found on U.S. mainstream or cable news, offering context and detail often missing from conventional coverage. Whether you agree with his take or not, Tsarfati’s look behind the diplomatic curtain provides real food for thought — especially on what’s happening off-camera and between the headlines.
I think this is all theater. Oct 7 was a Mossad/ IDF false flag.
There is no possible way that Palestinians with hang gliders breached the
most secure border wall on the planet, wandered around in Israeli territory
for hours without meeting any resistance and captured hundreds of hostages. This narrative is about as nonsensical as two airplanes causing the destruction of seven buildings on 9/11.
er... I know this fella's purdy convinced of his "DJT+BIBI BFF 2gether" angle but not I....
sigh...hopium...but I don't mind this novel perspective bein' shared--I like hearin' a LOTTA novel perspectives!
THIS (link below) alone shows that Orange Man's playin' footsie under the table with Qatar... this is (fwiw) HORRIBLE nooze imho fer those've us not pinin' fer the USA ta embrace the Caliphate...
https://rairfoundation.com/pentagon-approves-qatar-sharing-us-air-base-idaho/
Trump is TRANSACTIONAL.... stickin' by that angle.... we'll see how them chips fall...