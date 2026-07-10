Their mother says vaccines killed them.

The State of Idaho says she murdered them.

Those are not merely competing theories. They are mutually exclusive explanations for the same tragedy, and one of them is going to have to withstand scrutiny in a courtroom.

Andrea Shaw has consistently maintained that shortly after her twins received routine childhood vaccinations—including the influenza vaccine—they became ill. According to Shaw, the boys grew lethargic, developed alarming symptoms, and died days later. Convinced the vaccines were responsible, she publicly told her story and later became associated with Children’s Health Defense (CHD), eventually joining one of the organization’s lawsuits challenging the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Then the story took a dramatic turn.

Approximately one year after the twins’ deaths, an Idaho grand jury indicted Shaw on two counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors allege she intentionally suffocated both children.

It is a shocking allegation.

But there is one aspect of this case that deserves far more attention than it has received.

The timeline.

I fully understand that prosecutors often spend months building a homicide case. Detectives interview witnesses, collect records, analyze evidence, consult experts, and present their findings to a grand jury. Serious criminal cases are not built overnight.

But there is a critical distinction between taking a year to prepare a murder prosecution and taking a year before concluding that a murder occurred.

If investigators had compelling evidence outside the medical examiner’s findings—witness testimony, digital evidence, admissions, surveillance footage, forensic evidence, or other independent proof—the timeline becomes much easier to understand.

If that’s the case, then the prosecution should present it, and the jury can decide.

But if the state’s case depends primarily on a medical examiner’s opinion that itself took roughly a year to reach, I believe that raises legitimate questions.

Medical examiners are not infallible. Diagnosing suffocation in infants and toddlers can be extraordinarily difficult, and forensic pathology has seen its share of controversial opinions over the years. If the conclusion of homicide emerged only after many months, it is fair to ask:

What changed?

Was new evidence discovered?

Did the medical examiner revise an earlier conclusion?

Or is the homicide determination based largely on an evolving interpretation of the medical evidence?

Those are not anti-science questions.

They are the kinds of questions defense attorneys ask every day in courtrooms across America.

There is another reason this case deserves especially careful scrutiny.

Andrea Shaw did not simply question vaccines in private. She publicly attributed her children’s deaths to vaccination and became associated with Children’s Health Defense—an organization that has spent years challenging the safety and efficacy claims surrounding childhood vaccines.

Whether one agrees with CHD or disagrees with it entirely is beside the point.

Vaccines have become one of modern society’s most protected institutions. To suggest that routine childhood vaccines caused the deaths of two toddlers is to challenge what many regard as untouchable.

If prosecutors possess overwhelming evidence that Shaw intentionally killed her children, then her vaccine claims will ultimately be exposed or vindicated by the evidence presented at trial.

But if the prosecution relies primarily on a delayed and disputed medical opinion, there is another possibility.

The trial could become a public spectacle in which the vaccine explanation is ridiculed, not because it has been fairly examined and disproved, but because it conflicts with one of medicine’s most sacred cows.

That would be unfortunate.

Criminal trials exist to determine whether the government has proved guilt beyond a reasonable doubt—not to score cultural points or reinforce public confidence in prevailing medical narratives.

The burden of proof rests entirely with the state.

If prosecutors have substantial evidence beyond a medical opinion that took approximately a year to produce, then let the public see it.

If they do not, then skepticism about the strength of the homicide case is not only reasonable—it is necessary.

This trial should be decided by evidence, not by assumptions about vaccines, nor by reflexive hostility toward those who question them.

The question before the jury is not whether vaccine skepticism is acceptable.

The question is whether the State of Idaho can prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that Andrea Shaw intentionally murdered her two sons.

Those are two very different questions.

Let’s hope the court remembers the difference.