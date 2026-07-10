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john herzog's avatar
john herzog
7d

I smell a rat. If my gut is correct this is one of the most cruel, vicious, psychotic things that could be done to a parent. Knowing full well, the goal is to kill more children, perhaps more slow a bit more inconspicuous than the demise of her twins.

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