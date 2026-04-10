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Chris Akin's avatar
Chris Akin
19mEdited

Of course he was gay, he was an artist! Seriously though, it's very unlikely, if he was the only child in his family, or the first born especially, that he was gay. The gay children are usually born later in the lineup. He was an evil visionary, an intensely pathological misanthrope, and not particularly charming I would imagine. Not exactly a bad boy, but rather a weird boy. Too possessed and obsessed to have the time for romance. He had a book to write, he was incarcerated, and he was a nut job, though that's where things seemed to fall short. Anyway, didn't he get married once his dream of a Reich fell through?

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Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
1hEdited

1. "Dolphy" wuz a proto-Groyper (which is no doubt why FooInTease thinks he's so kool)--they put out sum PR that Eva wuz infertile but methinks Hitler liked his german shepherds better than hiz wifey.... so if he warn't gay he wuz at least a little lavendar

2. Kay Griggs (look 'er up!) whistleblower said her abusive but important spook husband shared with her that the Nazis were TOTALLY GAY--her husband fessed up over a series of alcoholic benders as it weighed on 'im mightily--Many of the SS top brass had come ta the US & in-filth-trated the millytarry & nay-vee--cuz even the straight ones had ta take up up the u know whattery from their Commandos / Commanders ta move up in the ranks--that's how power wuz established--thru blackmail as well. (Yes photographed) If ya didn't submit ta the rich-u-alls you were out--or killed. Skull n' bonez duz the same....

Kay shared that the Nazis modeled this protoCUL (lol) after the Greeks (who did the same--each "warrior" had a young boy ta "break in")--wives left at home. At best Greeks were "bi"...

Anywhoo Nazis (includin' Dolphy) were also were occultists & Thule-lians / Golden (Shower) / Golden Dawners an' did the same as the Greeks, stealin' from them AND the norse Viking Gods ("Greek Gods" how gay is that?!) ta create a fictional Germanic Pantheon...

Look at fugly Nazi ahrt or Triumph of the Will, it's totally gay soft porn (well-made I must admit--whut Leni R. lacked in morals she made up in talent!)

3. Hitler is a "soft" man--not muscular an' they say he had just one ball (my-orchid) so perhaps he had some related "issues in his tissues?"... dunno...

4. Lotta Nazis were gay--one that comes ta mind is Tesla's best "bud" --Viereck who also wuz a Thulian/Occultist: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Sylvester_Viereck Tesla wuz likely gay too tho' somewhut asexual--liked PIGEONS! (yes...long story)

Bein' of the tee-ate-'er I'm 100% pals with friends of Dorothy so it ain't that I really care--but yeah if Hitler ain't gay (or close to it) I'll eat mah "Hugo Boss bespoke Nazi uniform" (lol...yep they had totally gay fashion-y uniforms too ;-)

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