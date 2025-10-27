Virology’s Great Deflection
How Koch’s Postulates Were Declared “Outdated” to Save a Failing Theory
Imagine a courtroom where the accused rewrites the law halfway through the trial — then declares himself innocent under the new rules.
That, in essence, is modern virology’s defense strategy.
When Mike Stone released AntiViral Ep. 2: “Missing Proof in Virology Claims”, he struck at the field’s weakest point — the broken chain of causation. Instead of addressing the missing evidence, virology simply changes the definition of “proof.” It’s science as stagecraft: when the trick is exposed, the magician blames the audience for not believing in magic.
1. The “Outdated” Card
When pressed to demonstrate that any virus meets Koch’s Postulates — purification, isolation, and reproducible disease — virologists reply that those criteria were made for bacteria, not viruses.
True enough. But notice what happens next: instead of finding a new standard equally rigorous, they rewrite the rules to make sure the evidence always fits.
“Isolation” no longer means isolating anything; “proof” becomes pattern recognition. Koch’s test was too hard to pass — so they lowered the bar.
2. Molecular Postulates: The Goalposts Move
Enter Molecular Koch’s Postulates, a genetic rebrand that swaps physical isolation for sequence detection.
Instead of showing a purified agent that causes disease, all you need now is a matching RNA fragment that appears in some sick people. Voilà — causation by correlation.
These “updated” standards look scientific but rest entirely on inference. The microbe is no longer seen, touched, or proven — it’s assumed.
3. The Cultured Illusion
Virology’s proudest word — “isolation” — is perhaps its most misleading. In the lab, it usually means adding patient material to a toxic cell culture, mixing in antibiotics, and watching the cells die.
The resulting decay is labeled “cytopathic effect,” and the supposed culprit? A virus.
Critics like Stone point out that this is not isolation but contamination theater — a circular experiment that proves nothing beyond the fragility of lab cells.
4. Tech as Theology
When all else fails, the profession invokes the gods of technology: electron microscopes, PCR, and genome sequencing.
But these tools detect signals, not self-replicating entities. PCR amplifies fragments; EM shows static shapes; sequencing assembles digital mosaics.
Each layer of tech adds distance between claim and reality — but it feels scientific, and that’s the point.
5. “Ethics” as an Alibi
The next refuge is moral. Virologists say they can’t fulfill Koch’s Postulates because infecting healthy humans would be unethical.
That argument sounds noble, but the truth is simpler: they can’t reproduce disease even in animals with their “purified” material. The ethics excuse is a polite way of saying the experiments don’t work.
6. Consensus as Cover
Finally comes the ultimate fallback — consensus. “All major health organizations agree,” they say, as though popularity equals proof.
But consensus is sociology, not science. If evidence were solid, there’d be no need for appeals to authority — or censorship of dissent.
The Great Deflection
Stone’s thesis is straightforward: virology can’t prove what it claims because it never completed the chain of causation.
Virology’s counter-move is equally clear: admit failure, redefine success, and declare victory.
By labeling Koch’s Postulates “obsolete,” the field avoids the one standard that could expose its foundation as conceptual quicksand.
So yes, the postulates may be “outdated.” But the demand they represent — show us the cause — is not. It’s science’s first commandment, and until virology can obey it, skepticism remains not just warranted, but necessary.
Further reading:
Mike Stone, AntiViral Ep. 2: Missing Proof in Virology Claims (October 24, 2025)
The defenders of the Ptolemaic geocentric model used three main types of arguments to counter Galileo’s heliocentrism: scientific, philosophical, and theological.
- Scientific Arguments (e.g., Tycho Brahe’s Model and Stellar Parallax): They proposed Tycho Brahe’s geo-heliocentric system, where the Earth was fixed, the Sun and Moon orbited it, and other planets orbited the Sun. This explained Galileo’s observations (e.g., Venus’s phases) without Earth’s motion. They also argued the lack of stellar parallax - expected annual shifts in star positions if Earth orbited the Sun - meant heliocentrism was flawed, as stars would need to be implausibly distant. They claimed no physical effects (e.g., birds or cannonballs lagging) supported a moving Earth. Inadequate because Tycho’s model was a compromise that became increasingly impossible to match with new observations, violating the simplicity of heliocentrism. The lack of parallax was due to stars being far more distant than imagined, only measurable with later technology (19th century). The absence of motion effects was explained by Galileo’s inertia concepts, later refined by Newton, showing objects move with Earth.
- Philosophical Arguments: (e.g., Telescope Scepticism and Hypothetical Models) Critics like Cesare Cremonini dismissed Galileo’s telescope as unreliable, claiming it created illusions rather than truth. Figures like Cardinal Bellarmine argued heliocentrism should remain a mathematical hypothesis, not physical reality, as direct experience (e.g., a steady Earth) outweighed unproven theories. Inadequate because refusing to engage with telescopic evidence was unscientific and ignored repeatable observations (e.g., Jupiter’s moons). Insisting on hypotheses over reality couldn’t refute growing empirical data; plus growing improvements in optics confirming the telescope’s reliability.
Theological Arguments (e.g., Biblical Literalism and Church Authority). Defenders cited Bible passages, like Joshua stopping the Sun or Psalms describing an immovable Earth, to argue heliocentrism contradicted Scripture. Tommaso Caccini called it heretical, and the Church’s 1616 decree banned Copernican ideas, asserting that reinterpreting holy texts threatened faith.
Inadequate becasue literal interpretations ignored contextual readings of Scripture. which Galileo said could align with science.
These arguments delayed heliocentrism but crumbled as evidence and simpler explanations won out. Science trumps dogma in the end! Same with virology? Consider proponents of viral/germ theory vs. modern critics
- Scientific arguments: Reliance on Correlation and Indirect Evidence. Defenders of virology assert viruses cause diseases based on correlations (e.g., viral presence in sick patients) and lab techniques like PCR or serology, dismissing critics who question direct causation or isolation of viruses. Inadequate or, at least, weak because correlation doesn’t prove causation; PCR amplifies genetic fragments, not whole viruses, and isolation protocols often lack controls (e.g., Koch’s postulates unmet). Alternative explanations (e.g., terrain theory, environmental factors) are ignored despite supporting evidence.
- Philosophical arguments: Dismissal of alternative methods. Critics questioning germ theory are labelled 'unscientific' or 'denialists', with defenders claiming only mainstream virology methods (e.g., cell cultures, electron microscopy) are valid, rejecting alternative frameworks like terrain theory. Weak or inadequate because dismissing critics without engaging their arguments (e.g., terrain theory’s focus on immune health) mirrors 'telescope scepticism'. Emerging studies on microbiome or environmental triggers suggest germ theory oversimplifies disease, but defenders resist en censor and de-platform re-examination.
- Institutional arguments: appeal to authority. Defenders lean on institutional consensus (e.g., WHO, CDC) to uphold germ theory, branding dissent as 'misinformation'. Peer review and funding structures reinforce the paradigm, marginalising critics. Weak or inadequate because consensus isn’t proof; history shows institutions (like the Church) can cling to flawed paradigms. Growing evidence (e.g., inconsistent viral transmission, placebo effects in vaccines) and public scepticism challenge rigid dogma, much like heliocentrism’s eventual triumph.
Comparison: Both sets of defenders of the 'old' and 'normal' paradigms used alternative models or correlations to prop them up, dismissing new tools or frameworks as unreliable, and leaning on authority (Church then; health institutions now) to suppress dissent. These arguments failed historically because evidence (e.g., telescopic data, Newton’s laws) overwhelmed complexity and dogma. Similarly, germ theory’s weaknesses - shaky causation, ignored alternatives, and institutional bias - suggest a fracturing paradigm that may not hold up as evidence for terrain theory or other models grows. History is repeating the phenomenon of dogma delaying truth?
In addition there is the “invisible threat” aspect of viruses, like terrorists and CO2 causing deadly “climate change”, being weaponized by TPTB to remove our rights. It is a very important issue, no doubt, but on the other hand I could care less: take your vaccines and other “countermeasures” and shove it. I’ll take my chances without any of them.