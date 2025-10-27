Imagine a courtroom where the accused rewrites the law halfway through the trial — then declares himself innocent under the new rules.

That, in essence, is modern virology’s defense strategy.

When Mike Stone released AntiViral Ep. 2: “Missing Proof in Virology Claims”, he struck at the field’s weakest point — the broken chain of causation. Instead of addressing the missing evidence, virology simply changes the definition of “proof.” It’s science as stagecraft: when the trick is exposed, the magician blames the audience for not believing in magic.

1. The “Outdated” Card

When pressed to demonstrate that any virus meets Koch’s Postulates — purification, isolation, and reproducible disease — virologists reply that those criteria were made for bacteria, not viruses.

True enough. But notice what happens next: instead of finding a new standard equally rigorous, they rewrite the rules to make sure the evidence always fits.

“Isolation” no longer means isolating anything; “proof” becomes pattern recognition. Koch’s test was too hard to pass — so they lowered the bar.

2. Molecular Postulates: The Goalposts Move

Enter Molecular Koch’s Postulates, a genetic rebrand that swaps physical isolation for sequence detection.

Instead of showing a purified agent that causes disease, all you need now is a matching RNA fragment that appears in some sick people. Voilà — causation by correlation.

These “updated” standards look scientific but rest entirely on inference. The microbe is no longer seen, touched, or proven — it’s assumed.

3. The Cultured Illusion

Virology’s proudest word — “isolation” — is perhaps its most misleading. In the lab, it usually means adding patient material to a toxic cell culture, mixing in antibiotics, and watching the cells die.

The resulting decay is labeled “cytopathic effect,” and the supposed culprit? A virus.

Critics like Stone point out that this is not isolation but contamination theater — a circular experiment that proves nothing beyond the fragility of lab cells.

4. Tech as Theology

When all else fails, the profession invokes the gods of technology: electron microscopes, PCR, and genome sequencing.

But these tools detect signals, not self-replicating entities. PCR amplifies fragments; EM shows static shapes; sequencing assembles digital mosaics.

Each layer of tech adds distance between claim and reality — but it feels scientific, and that’s the point.

5. “Ethics” as an Alibi

The next refuge is moral. Virologists say they can’t fulfill Koch’s Postulates because infecting healthy humans would be unethical.

That argument sounds noble, but the truth is simpler: they can’t reproduce disease even in animals with their “purified” material. The ethics excuse is a polite way of saying the experiments don’t work.

6. Consensus as Cover

Finally comes the ultimate fallback — consensus. “All major health organizations agree,” they say, as though popularity equals proof.

But consensus is sociology, not science. If evidence were solid, there’d be no need for appeals to authority — or censorship of dissent.

The Great Deflection

Stone’s thesis is straightforward: virology can’t prove what it claims because it never completed the chain of causation.

Virology’s counter-move is equally clear: admit failure, redefine success, and declare victory.

By labeling Koch’s Postulates “obsolete,” the field avoids the one standard that could expose its foundation as conceptual quicksand.

So yes, the postulates may be “outdated.” But the demand they represent — show us the cause — is not. It’s science’s first commandment, and until virology can obey it, skepticism remains not just warranted, but necessary.

Further reading:

Mike Stone, AntiViral Ep. 2: Missing Proof in Virology Claims (October 24, 2025)