I met a young Christian woman named Mariam Naeem online through Messenger. She lives in Toba Tek Singh, in the Punjab region of Pakistan—a country where Christians are a small minority and often face discrimination from the Muslim majority. Mariam’s family is poor: her brother Sabir and her father work as street sweepers and porters, while Mariam and her mother clean homes for Muslim families.

Being deeply religious, Mariam couldn’t bear to see orphaned children begging in the streets. So she and her family rented a modest house in Dullam, a poor suburb of Toba Tek Singh, and began taking in children. They hired a woman to cook, clean, and watch over them while Mariam and Sabir help out after their work shifts.

Over two years, the number of children grew to 35. Out of their meager income, the family spent about $30–$40 a week to buy food. That meant the children often got only one meal a day—and sometimes none. Unlike here, there are no social services to take them in. While there are charities in Pakistan, most are strapped for resources themselves.

That’s when I decided to step in and help. I’ve been sending money so they can provide three meals a day for the children. Each time, they send me photos of the food they buy. The last time, I sent a little extra so they could add some greens to the children’s diet. The only affordable vegetable was lady fingers (okra), which you can see in one of the photos.

To understand how difficult this is: food prices in Pakistan doubled in just over a year. Inflation there has been running at some of the highest levels in Asia, with staples like wheat, sugar, cooking oil, and vegetables rising sharply. Families that were poor before are now struggling just to survive.

I appeal again to my readers—if even one or two of you can contribute, it would make a difference. It doesn’t have to be ongoing support; even a one-time contribution would help.

I prefer if you contact Mariam yourself through WhatsApp and see directly what kind of help you might want to give. That way, you can speak with her, see the children, and decide for yourself.

There are also longer-term needs:

A water filtration pump costs about $300 and would give the children clean water.

Eventually, with more resources, they could hire a tutor and purchase books and writing supplies.

To me, this is more rewarding than giving to a large, anonymous charity. Mariam will send photos and videos of the kids, and you’ll see their progress firsthand.

If you’re interested, email me at Turfseer@aol.com and I’ll give you Mariam’s contact information.

Here’s a video showing exterior and interior shots of the orphanage home, Note that I added music to some of the clips that had no audio.

And if you haven’t seen it yet, here’s the video of all the kids saying their names to the camera:

