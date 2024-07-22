Share this post"Unburdened" Supercutturfseer.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther"Unburdened" SupercutUnbelievable!TurfseerJul 22, 20244Share this post"Unburdened" Supercutturfseer.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther6ShareThanks for reading Turfseer’s Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.Subscribe4Share this post"Unburdened" Supercutturfseer.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther6SharePrevious
Oh, come on man! She's brilliant! We're truly reaching levels of absurdity no human being previously felt was possible. We're living in an Idiocracy.
I’m not sure who is worse her or the old guy! Seriously, she never makes sense to me! But according to a prophecy last year she is going to be the next President!! I was actually stunned and horrified. So we will see, if it comes true!