In the modern era the virus cultists got enormously lucky when DDT began to be phased out beginning around 1952, the year of the last major polio outbreak. Even though the Salk vaccine wasn't even introduced until 1955 and widespread vaccination was not completely in effect until a few years later, the “experts” still attributed the elimination of polio to the vaccine as opposed to the true reason which of course was the phasing out of the main pesticide responsible for the horrific paralytic symptoms. There was additional statistical manipulation to ensure the numbers remained down later on.
I bring this up because the polio vaccine scam is the main reason why people believed so readily in the Covid con.
Thanks for reading Turfseer’s Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Prior to the Plandemic I began writing some songs for a musical about Jonas Salk and the polio vaccine. The show never came to fruition as I eventually shifted my attention to so-called Covid.
I envisioned this song, TWEEDLEDUM ABD TWEEDLEDEE as a chronicle of the battle between Salk who promulgated an inactivated (killed) virus and Albert Sabin who advocated for the use of a live, attenuated (weakened) virus in his vaccine.
Both vaccines of course were responsible for widespread death and injury.
Here are the lyrics:
Tweedledum and Tweedledee
(singer #1) Some have said you’re awfully rude
Starting up this unwinnable feud
If this keeps up, we’re surely doomed
You can clearly see
We’re Tweedledum and Tweedledee
(singer #2) Our row has gone on much too long
‘Specially when you’re in the wrong
You’re mistaken, you’re not too strong
Now we’re finally free
We’re Tweedledum and Tweedledee
Chorus (Both):
We have sucked out all the joy
Acting like Hatfield McCoy
Must this be our sorry fate?
Constantly we retaliate!
(singer #1) You could be a shining star
If you just weren’t, who you are
Time again for us to spar
Why can’t we agree?
We’re Tweedledum and Tweedledee
(singer #2)Now it’s time for me to vent
Your ideas—aren’t worth a single cent
I’ll follow you, if you repent
From sea to shining sea
We’re Tweedledum and Tweedledee
Chorus (Both):
We have sucked out all the joy
Acting like Hatfield McCoy
Must this be our sorry fate?
Constantly we retaliate!
Instrumental verse
Bridge (Both): Tweedledum has fallen down
He’s opened up the gate
Tweedledee is right behind
They’ll never separate
(Both) These two rivals—such a disgrace
But we’ll put on a happy face
Both of us have found our place
For all eternity
We’re Tweedledum and Tweedledee
Thanks for reading Turfseer’s Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Tweedledum and Tweedledee
This reminds Me of a vid I did...
Why I Am This Unspeakable Thing (5 min): https://odysee.com/@amaterasusolar:8/why-i-am-this-unspeakable-thing-5:8
Well done!
Thanks for reminding people about the polio scam & sharing your song.