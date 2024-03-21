In the modern era the virus cultists got enormously lucky when DDT began to be phased out beginning around 1952, the year of the last major polio outbreak. Even though the Salk vaccine wasn't even introduced until 1955 and widespread vaccination was not completely in effect until a few years later, the “experts” still attributed the elimination of polio to the vaccine as opposed to the true reason which of course was the phasing out of the main pesticide responsible for the horrific paralytic symptoms. There was additional statistical manipulation to ensure the numbers remained down later on.

I bring this up because the polio vaccine scam is the main reason why people believed so readily in the Covid con.

Prior to the Plandemic I began writing some songs for a musical about Jonas Salk and the polio vaccine. The show never came to fruition as I eventually shifted my attention to so-called Covid.

I envisioned this song, TWEEDLEDUM ABD TWEEDLEDEE as a chronicle of the battle between Salk who promulgated an inactivated (killed) virus and Albert Sabin who advocated for the use of a live, attenuated (weakened) virus in his vaccine.

Both vaccines of course were responsible for widespread death and injury.

Here are the lyrics:

Tweedledum and Tweedledee

(singer #1) Some have said you’re awfully rude

Starting up this unwinnable feud

If this keeps up, we’re surely doomed

You can clearly see

We’re Tweedledum and Tweedledee

(singer #2) Our row has gone on much too long

‘Specially when you’re in the wrong

You’re mistaken, you’re not too strong

Now we’re finally free

We’re Tweedledum and Tweedledee

Chorus (Both):

We have sucked out all the joy

Acting like Hatfield McCoy

Must this be our sorry fate?

Constantly we retaliate!

(singer #1) You could be a shining star

If you just weren’t, who you are

Time again for us to spar

Why can’t we agree?

We’re Tweedledum and Tweedledee

(singer #2)Now it’s time for me to vent

Your ideas—aren’t worth a single cent

I’ll follow you, if you repent

From sea to shining sea

We’re Tweedledum and Tweedledee

Chorus (Both):

We have sucked out all the joy

Acting like Hatfield McCoy

Must this be our sorry fate?

Constantly we retaliate!

Instrumental verse

Bridge (Both): Tweedledum has fallen down

He’s opened up the gate

Tweedledee is right behind

They’ll never separate

(Both) These two rivals—such a disgrace

But we’ll put on a happy face

Both of us have found our place

For all eternity

We’re Tweedledum and Tweedledee