Here’s a beautifully designed PDF featuring hyperlinks to 25 of my best final audio master tracks and music videos, available for download and sharing.

As a bonus, you’ll also find my original piano demos, sung by me. These rough demos are what I sent to the instrumentalists and arrangers on Fiverr, who transformed them into the polished, professional works you can now enjoy.

Download here:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/zsocjdgrkqtp98866xpgr/Turfseer-s-Top-25-Original-Demos-and-Final-Master-Collection_20241004_000233_0000.pdf?rlkey=cxdczg9ac4r71nqhohokv72gu&st=yq6rf91t&dl=0