Turfseer’s Songs of the COVID Tyranny — Updated Collection
Free PDF Download
Here’s the latest update to my Songs of the COVID Tyranny collection, now approaching 70 tracks—beginning with The Virus is My God, which I wrote back in March 2020 at the very start of the madness.
Each page of the PDF features two sides of the same coin:
Left side: my original piano demo, raw and unfiltered—the first breath of the song as it came into being.
For instance, here’s the original demo of Perchance to Dream, a piece I describe as Shakespeare meets Vaccine Injury Denial:
🎹 Listen on Dropbox
Right side: the final mastered audio or an accompanying music video, fully produced and polished.
In the case of Perchance to Dream, I turned it into a full-fledged music video:
🎬 Watch on YouTube
Let me know which tracks resonate most with you. All songs are available for free download—and I encourage you to share them widely.
🧾 Download the full PDF collection here:
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/5cq9b8lycij41lvnnfc0u/NEW-TURFSEER-S-SONGS-OF-THE-COVID-TYRANNY_20250507_224405_0000.pdf?rlkey=qul2liqfke9bskmh2jpa7qi2q&st=2nn0ex0b&dl=0
