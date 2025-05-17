Here’s the latest update to my Songs of the COVID Tyranny collection, now approaching 70 tracks—beginning with The Virus is My God, which I wrote back in March 2020 at the very start of the madness.

Each page of the PDF features two sides of the same coin:

Left side : my original piano demo , raw and unfiltered—the first breath of the song as it came into being.

For instance, here’s the original demo of Perchance to Dream, a piece I describe as Shakespeare meets Vaccine Injury Denial :

🎹 Listen on Dropbox

Right side: the final mastered audio or an accompanying music video, fully produced and polished.

In the case of Perchance to Dream, I turned it into a full-fledged music video:

🎬 Watch on YouTube

Let me know which tracks resonate most with you. All songs are available for free download—and I encourage you to share them widely.

🧾 Download the full PDF collection here:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/5cq9b8lycij41lvnnfc0u/NEW-TURFSEER-S-SONGS-OF-THE-COVID-TYRANNY_20250507_224405_0000.pdf?rlkey=qul2liqfke9bskmh2jpa7qi2q&st=2nn0ex0b&dl=0