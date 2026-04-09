I’ve put together something simple but actually useful: Turfseer’s AI Generated Songs and Music Videos.

This is a free PDF that acts as a hub. Inside, you’ll find links to four music videos and two audio tracks I created using Songer.

Here’s the key part: You can watch and listen straight through in one sitting, and if you like what you hear, the same links let you download the songs and videos directly. No digging, no chasing files around—everything is right there in one place.

Download the PDF here:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/uqg9a2jeg3f5178tkz557/Turfseer-s-Al-Generated-Songs-and-Music-Videos_20260407_211550_0000.pdf?rlkey=lfyz7kjxq2cfvofw4f1lvxb37&st=gw5kzzem&dl=0

Now, let’s keep some perspective. These AI tracks are an experiment—fast, flexible, occasionally impressive. But they’re not the core of what I do.

If you want the songs that actually came out of the Samdemic—the ones with some weight behind them—you can listen here:

https://turfseer.substack.com/p/the-covid-tyranny-songbook

Still, the AI collection is worth your time. It’s a quick, contained way to see what this technology can do—without committing your entire afternoon to it.

Give it 20 minutes.

Best case, you find something you like. Worst case… you’ve seen where the machine is headed.