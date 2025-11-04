Turfseer’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stive's avatar
Stive
2h

Who in the end will kill true christians and any Jews? The morphed out maga christian crusaders.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies by Turfseer and others
Stive's avatar
Stive
2h

You surprise me. The new maga christian right is splitting and half will be the nazis. You don't see that ? Am surprised.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Turfseer and others
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Turfseer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture