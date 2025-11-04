Carlson’s decision to host Nick Fuentes — and Heritage’s defense of it — exposes how the populist right now shields extremism behind talk of “free speech.” What used to be a conservative movement of ideas is becoming one of grievance and moral collapse.

The Breaking Point of Respectability

When Tucker Carlson sat across from Nick Fuentes — a Holocaust denier who praises Hitler and Stalin — he didn’t just cross a line. He erased it. Carlson’s friendly platforming of one of America’s most notorious neo-Nazis has fractured the conservative movement, forcing long-simmering tensions into the open.

Jewish conservatives are outraged. The Zionist Organization of America called for the resignation of Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts after he defended Carlson’s “right” to host Fuentes, framing it as a stand against “cancel culture.” Even Ted Cruz and Ben Shapiro — not exactly moderates — denounced Carlson’s normalization of hate.

The fallout reveals more than bad judgment. It exposes a fundamental rot within parts of the American right: a willingness to protect anyone, no matter how vile, so long as they claim to be victims of the “globalist elite.”

Carlson and Fuentes: A Toxic Alliance

Nick Fuentes is not a misunderstood contrarian. He’s a self-proclaimed Christian nationalist who traffics in Holocaust denial, open antisemitism, and racial superiority. His following thrives on online grievance and the fantasy of white Christian rule.

Carlson, for his part, gave him the softest of platforms. He let Fuentes air his antisemitic bile — “organized Jewry is a big challenge” — without serious challenge. Carlson then pivoted to his own narrative: that Israel’s stance on Gaza reflects “non-Christian” thinking, incompatible with Western civilization.

This is more than a lapse in judgment; it’s a moral failure. Carlson didn’t just fail to challenge Fuentes — he mirrored his framing. The moment he called Christian Zionism a “heresy,” he signaled his contempt not only for Jews but for the millions of American Christians whose faith underpins their support for Israel.

Heritage Foundation’s Collapse of Principle

The Heritage Foundation, once a policy powerhouse for Reagan-era conservatism, has now become a casualty of its own populist drift. President Kevin Roberts rushed to defend Carlson, calling him “a close friend of Heritage — and always will be.”

That statement was followed by a torrent of resignations and donor outrage. Rabbi Mark Goldfeder, head of the National Jewish Advocacy Center, quit Heritage’s antisemitism task force in protest, saying, “I cannot serve under someone who thinks Nazis are worth debating.”

Roberts’ justification — that refusing to platform Fuentes amounts to “cancel culture” — turns moral clarity into cowardice. Shielding neo-Nazis from consequence isn’t bravery; it’s complicity dressed up as principle.

Carlson’s Bias: Populism Masquerading as Conscience

Carlson’s appeal has always rested on the idea that he’s a rebel truth-teller exposing elite corruption. But this populist posture now masks an ideological rot: a deep resentment toward pro-Israel conservatives and a fascination with authoritarianism disguised as “Christian moral order.”

He has consistently sneered at Christian Zionists, depicting them as puppets of a foreign agenda rather than believers following scripture. By reframing the Israel-Gaza war as a moral failing of Christianity, he positions himself as a prophet of “authentic faith” against supposed heretics — a move that dovetails neatly with Fuentes’ brand of ethnonationalism.

In short, Carlson’s bias isn’t just anti-Israel. It’s anti-Enlightenment — a retreat from the pluralism and moral reasoning that underpin Western conservatism itself.

Heritage’s Strategic Bet — and Its Price

Why would Heritage stake its reputation on defending Carlson?

Because the populist media ecosystem now matters more than policy papers. Carlson’s millions of followers represent a new power base — one that Heritage hopes to tap into as traditional donors drift away.

But that bet may prove disastrous. As Jewish conservatives, evangelicals, and mainstream Republicans recoil, Heritage risks becoming indistinguishable from the internet’s far-right fringe. Its credibility as a serious policy institution is fading — replaced by influencer politics and grievance branding.

The Christian Zionist Rift

Carlson’s attack on Christian Zionists marks an inflection point. For decades, the alliance between American evangelicals and Israel was a defining feature of the conservative coalition. To deride that relationship as “heretical” isn’t simply provocative — it’s revolutionary within the right.

This is no longer about policy disagreements over Gaza or settlements. It’s about redefining who belongs inside the conservative moral circle. The once-stable pro-Israel base is being challenged not simply on policy grounds, but on questions of ideological loyalty and moral legitimacy.

A Moral Collapse Disguised as Courage

In defending Carlson, Heritage’s leadership framed itself as bravely resisting “the globalist class.” The irony is staggering. This is the same language long used by the far right to smuggle antisemitic tropes into mainstream discourse.

When refusing to condemn a neo-Nazi becomes a badge of honor, moral discernment has left the building. What remains is a hollowed-out movement more interested in owning its enemies than upholding its values.

As Senator Cruz said to the Republican Jewish Coalition:

“If you sit there and nod as someone tells you Hitler was cool, and that their mission is to defeat global Jewry, then you are a coward.”

The Reckoning Ahead

This controversy isn’t a one-off scandal. It’s a mirror held up to the American right — showing just how easily moral relativism can hide behind the banner of “free speech.”

Heritage once shaped conservative governance. Now it seems content to chase clicks and culture wars. Carlson once challenged power. Now he flatters its ugliest forms.

The conservative movement must decide: does it stand for principle, or for personalities who weaponize grievance while giving hate a microphone?

Because if neo-Nazis can now be “friends of Heritage,” the right’s moral compass hasn’t just drifted. It’s spinning.