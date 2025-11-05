Turfseer’s Newsletter

Shapiro's right that this is self-inflicted, but he's conveniently forgetting his own role in normalizing the grievance politics that made Fuentes possible. The conservative movement didn't fracture because Tucker platformed a Nazi, it fractured because figures like Shapiro spent years building an audience on outrage and resentment without bothering to articulate actual principles. Now that the logical endpoint has arrived, everyone's pretending they didn't see it coming. The real test won't be condemning Fuentes, it'll be whether anyone draws a line before the next boundry gets pushed.

