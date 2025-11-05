Tucker Carlson and the Fracturing of the Right
Ben Shapiro warns that Carlson’s antics could splinter the movement for good.
Ben Shapiro takes aim at Tucker Carlson in his latest Daily Wire episode — accusing him of helping fracture the conservative movement by giving airtime to Nick Fuentes, who makes David Duke sound like Billy Graham. Watch the episode to hear the unbelievable things Fuentes actually says — it’s a jaw-dropper even by his standards. Shapiro frames it as a self-inflicted wound on the Right: a case study in how populism can devour its own house.
🎧 Watch Ep. 2309 – Tucker Carlson Sabotages America on The Daily Wire:
https://www.dailywire.com/episode/bss-ep-2309
Shapiro's right that this is self-inflicted, but he's conveniently forgetting his own role in normalizing the grievance politics that made Fuentes possible. The conservative movement didn't fracture because Tucker platformed a Nazi, it fractured because figures like Shapiro spent years building an audience on outrage and resentment without bothering to articulate actual principles. Now that the logical endpoint has arrived, everyone's pretending they didn't see it coming. The real test won't be condemning Fuentes, it'll be whether anyone draws a line before the next boundry gets pushed.