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Baldmichael
2d

I may well have said before but Trump still praising OWS would be because the Terminally Dim still haven't worked out the scam. Denocrats seem to be the worst offenders by far. It is possible that the taking of the vaccines and boosters may elimate the foolish.

However Turfseer, you don't give any links to justify that Trump is praising OWS still. You are just claiming it. I find something from sept 2025 but not more recent.

As to saving lives, well it might well be in the long run it saves a whole lot of lives, not because the vaccines are good for health but because evil and evil ones are exposed to be dealt with.

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DUANE HAYES
2d

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-medical-cartel-sues-rfk?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=1119676&post_id=167744736&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=false&r=ysoz0&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email

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