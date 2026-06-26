Donald Trump has always been a salesman. Long before he entered politics, he built a career on confidence, persuasion, and the promise that he alone could produce results no one else could. Those same qualities helped propel him to the presidency.

But there is another kind of salesman—the snake oil salesman. He knows exactly what his audience wants to hear. He promises dramatic results. He assures everyone that victory is just around the corner. Then, when reality falls short, he simply moves on to the next promise.

That is increasingly how Trump governs.

Nowhere is this more evident than on vaccines. Millions of Americans expected that a second Trump administration would finally produce a genuine reckoning over the COVID years. Instead, Trump continues to celebrate Operation Warp Speed as one of the greatest accomplishments of his presidency, despite the enormous controversy surrounding the vaccines and the policies that accompanied them.

Even Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s relatively modest efforts to alter portions of the childhood vaccine schedule quickly encountered judicial resistance. A federal judge blocked those changes, and many of Trump’s supporters were frustrated that the administration did not appear to mount the aggressive legal response they had expected. If even limited reforms cannot survive, where is the sweeping accountability that so many voters believed they were electing?

Where are the criminal investigations into the officials who imposed mandates, censored physicians, pressured employers, intimidated citizens, and presided over policies that devastated businesses, churches, schools, and families? Where is the accountability for agencies that repeatedly changed their public messaging while insisting they were simply “following the science”? Instead, Americans continue hearing the same familiar refrain: “Trust me. We’re fixing it.”

But fixing what? The pharmaceutical industry remains one of the most powerful lobbies in Washington. The major regulatory agencies remain largely intact. Most of the officials who directed COVID policy have suffered little or no meaningful personal consequence. At some point, promises of future reform begin sounding less like leadership and more like another sales pitch.

The same pattern appears in foreign policy. Trump often presents himself as the master negotiator capable of achieving what every previous administration failed to accomplish. Yet some of his recent statements about Iran have raised obvious questions. After military action against Iran, he suggested the regime could retain some of its ballistic missile capability. He also suggested that once sanctions were eased and assets unfrozen, Iran would purchase American products. Iranian officials publicly contradicted that claim almost immediately.

Perhaps private negotiations differ from public rhetoric. Perhaps circumstances will change. But when bold predictions repeatedly collide with subsequent events, skepticism is not disloyalty. It is simply common sense.

Unfortunately, too many Trump supporters have adopted the mentality that every criticism of Trump somehow strengthens the Democrats. It does not. Healthy political movements encourage self-criticism because they recognize that leaders are fallible. Personality cults demand applause regardless of results. Trump deserves credit for accomplishments that are real, but he also deserves criticism when his promises repeatedly exceed what he ultimately delivers.

Yet acknowledging Trump’s shortcomings does not make the Democratic Party a safer alternative. In fact, many Americans believe the opposite is true.

Over the past decade, the Democratic Party has undergone a profound ideological shift. Positions that were once associated primarily with its progressive fringe have increasingly become part of the party’s mainstream agenda. During COVID, much of the party embraced lockdowns, vaccine mandates, censorship partnerships with technology companies, prolonged school closures, and unprecedented expansions of executive authority. Those decisions reflected more than temporary emergency measures; critics argue they revealed a governing philosophy that is comfortable concentrating power in government institutions during times of crisis.

Beyond COVID, many Democrats advocate expanding the federal role in healthcare, education, housing, energy, and the economy more broadly. Moderates who once acted as a brake on the party’s leftward movement are, in the eyes of many critics, increasingly willing to accommodate or support proposals that would once have been considered politically extreme.

Concerns also extend to immigration and criminal justice. Calls from some political figures for sharply limiting deportations, reducing incarceration, dramatically expanding asylum policies, or moving toward far more permissive border policies have convinced many voters that the party is drifting away from traditional concepts of law enforcement and national sovereignty. Whether every Democrat embraces those positions is beside the point; critics argue that the party leadership has too often failed to draw clear boundaries against ideas that were once confined to its activist wing.

Some observers further worry that, in seeking electoral coalitions, Democratic leaders have been reluctant to confront illiberal currents within segments of their political base, including religious extremism or movements that reject core liberal democratic values. Whether those concerns prove justified over time remains to be seen, but they contribute to the perception that party leaders increasingly tolerate positions they would once have rejected outright.

Viewed in that light, Trump presents many voters with a paradox. He often behaves like a snake oil salesman. He oversells. He exaggerates. He declares victory before the evidence is in. He repeatedly asks supporters to trust the next promise rather than judge the last one.

But elections are not choices between perfection and imperfection. They are choices between real alternatives.

Many Americans conclude that Trump’s habit of overselling his achievements is less dangerous than a political movement they see as increasingly committed to centralized government, ideological conformity, restrictions on dissent, expansive bureaucracy, and an ever-growing concentration of power in Washington.

That conclusion does not require pretending Trump has fulfilled every promise or exercised flawless judgment. It simply recognizes that criticizing one side does not obligate a person to embrace the other.

Citizens should expect honesty from every politician, including the ones they support. Trump should be judged by results, not slogans. But his critics should also be willing to acknowledge that exposing his failures does not automatically make the Democratic Party the wiser or safer choice.