Labor Day 2025 may go down in history as the day Donald J. Trump crossed the Rubicon—not with legions of soldiers, but with one short, sharp Truth Social post that ripped the mask off the medical cartel.

For years, Trump’s critics and even many of his supporters assumed he would never back down from Operation Warp Speed. It was, after all, his “signature” achievement during the COVID crisis. But yesterday, Trump shocked the political world. He publicly raised doubts about the safety and success of the mRNA shots, demanded Pfizer release its hidden data, and admitted that maybe—just maybe—Warp Speed wasn’t as “brilliant” as advertised.

That single post detonated like a bomb.

The Media Panic Over a “Nobody” at CDC

As Jeff Childers pointed out, the media’s bizarre meltdown over Susan Monarez’s removal as CDC director was never really about her. She’d been in office a mere 30 days, had no record of note, and would have been forgotten by next week. Yet the press has been running wall-to-wall coverage, as if the fate of the Republic depended on her chairmanship.

Why? Because the real story was never Monarez. It was vaccines.

Every fired committee member, every panicked op-ed, every “CDC in chaos” headline—all of it circles back to one nerve: the unraveling legitimacy of the COVID shots. Kennedy’s moves at HHS—canceling mRNA grants, purging the advisory committee, elevating figures like Martin Kulldorff and Retsef Levi—signaled a reckoning. The establishment needed a distraction. Monarez became the decoy.

Trump Lights the Fuse

But then Trump dropped his bomb.

By admitting the shots might not be what Pfizer claimed, by saying Warp Speed may not have been “brilliant,” and by demanding data now—Trump reframed the entire national debate.

He gave permission to millions of Americans who’d been uneasy but silent. He cracked open the door to accountability. And he set the stage for a political realignment as consequential as the collapse of the Whig Party in the 1850s.

Because this isn’t just about a vaccine technology. It’s about competing worldviews. One side clings to centralized authority, mandates, and coerced compliance. The other asserts individual sovereignty, skepticism, and freedom of choice. There’s no middle ground. Trump just forced the country to pick sides.

Beyond mRNA—The Deeper Question

And here’s where things could get even bigger.

If Trump’s statement marks the beginning of the end for the COVID shots, what if we went further? What if investigation didn’t just stop at “the shots were harmful,” but went deeper—right down to the core assumption that viruses themselves cause disease?

That’s the next frontier, the place the cartel most fears anyone looking. Because once you examine the actual methods of virology—the so-called “cytopathic effect” where poisoned cells in a lab dish are blamed on an invisible virus—you realize the entire house of cards rests on ritual, not science.

A Song for This Moment

I wrote a song about this very thing, called The Dish. The “dish” is the Petri dish where virologists claim to prove viruses exist. They mix cells with a toxic brew—antibiotics, calf serum, chemical additives—and when the cells die, they declare, “See, the virus did it.” No isolated virus, no proper controls, just faith.

The song takes aim at this pseudoscientific sleight of hand, showing how modern virology has doubled down with computer-generated “genomes” in place of actual purified viral particles.

In short: The Dish is both literal and metaphorical—the lab dish and the scam dish that serves up stories we’re all supposed to swallow.

If Trump’s post was the Rubicon moment for the vaccine debate, maybe The Dish can help point toward the next step: questioning the entire virus paradigm itself.