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Chris Akin's avatar
Chris Akin
4dEdited

Trump derangement syndrome took hold in 2016, and it's only gotten worse. Not to mention a huge swath of the West's populations are dying from the vaccine, but it's called by other names: sepsis, short illness, cancer, or cardiac event. The weapon of mass destruction (the jab) that was unleashed in 2020 was just one more attempt to undermine Trump's presidency. It worked. But he's back, and he's giving the globalists hell. The European elites, the ones George Orwell knew well, want their boots on our necks. I hope Trump understands what he's up against. I think he does. For those suffering from TDS, you've lost the plot entirely.

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DUANE HAYES's avatar
DUANE HAYES
3d

I agree with this observation, but it could be that Trump intended a "roast" of his antagonists.

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