As someone who believes today’s Democratic Party poses a far greater danger than the Republican Party, I don’t enjoy criticizing Donald Trump. The Democrats’ “big tent” has become so broad that it often embraces politicians and activists advancing openly socialist ideas while treating dissent within their own ranks as a greater sin than extremism. That remains, in my view, the central political issue facing the country.

Which is why Trump’s performance at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner disappointed me.

Ironically, he started well. His opening remarks were relaxed, self-deprecating, and genuinely amusing. The joke about building the hotel for billions less than the Federal Reserve building was classic Trump—boastful but funny. He also struck the right note in acknowledging the earlier tragedy that forced the postponement of the dinner.

Unfortunately, the speech steadily deteriorated.

Instead of constructing a memorable satirical routine, Trump seemed content to recite a list of old grievances. Adam Schiff became another object of personal resentment. Saying “I hate Adam Schiff” may honestly express Trump’s feelings, but honesty alone doesn’t make a joke. Great political humor doesn’t simply tell the audience whom you dislike—it exposes hypocrisy through wit.

The same pattern repeated throughout the evening. Rather than using clever observations to dismantle his opponents, Trump often settled for insults. There were scattered laughs, but long stretches where the room responded with little more than polite silence. A speech that should have built momentum instead felt increasingly repetitive.

Most disappointing was the opportunity Trump let slip away.

The Democratic Party is experiencing an unmistakable ideological shift, with democratic socialists and other figures on the party’s left exercising greater influence than at any point in decades. Whether one applauds or fears that development, it is unquestionably one of the defining political stories of our time.

Yet Trump scarcely addressed it.

Imagine if he had used the evening not merely to mock individual reporters or recycle old feuds, but to satirize the contradictions of modern progressivism: the endless identity politics, the bureaucratic excesses, the selective commitment to free speech, or the tendency to excuse authoritarian movements abroad while condemning democratic allies. Those themes would have elevated the speech beyond personality clashes into a critique of ideas.

Trump has often demonstrated that he can be devastatingly funny when he focuses on exposing absurdity rather than expressing resentment. His 2024 Al Smith Dinner speech showed flashes of that ability. This dinner, by contrast, felt more like a running commentary on personal scores yet to be settled.

Supporters don’t help a political leader by pretending every performance is brilliant. Trump remains an unusually gifted communicator, but this wasn’t one of his better nights. He had the perfect stage to deliver a memorable defense of his political philosophy while skewering its ideological opponents. Instead, he gave us an hour of grievances when the moment called for wit.