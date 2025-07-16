Jon Rappoport’s recent piece, “Epstein Case: Realize What We’re Talking About Here,” deserves your full attention—not because of what it says about Trump, but because of what it reveals about the dead-eyed overlords who still rule nearly every cultural institution in America.

Rappoport doesn’t let Trump off the hook. Nor do I. Trump's ego, his blind spot on the COVID shot (which he still calls “his baby”), and his superficial understanding of the forces arrayed against humanity are legitimate grievances. But let's be honest: he doesn’t come close to the rot and spiritual vacancy of the people who built and protected the Epstein blackmail operation.

Trump flirted with the system. The system married Epstein.

As Rappoport writes:

“Epstein’s network was a who’s who of American elite society—spiritually dead people who rule over our culture—art, science, academia, and media. Now those same people are trying to pin the tail on the Trump donkey while hoping to wash away the whole thing.”

That’s the game. Make Trump the sacrificial scapegoat while the real power brokers slip out the back door, smirking under the weight of unpunished crimes far worse than anything Trump ever did. A crass tweet doesn’t stack up to decades of industrial-level abuse, mind control, and cultural subversion.

Let’s not forget: these people hate innocence itself. They see it as a threat. Life—vital, spontaneous, unprogrammed life—is their enemy. They’ve replaced the human spirit with algorithms, propaganda, and pharmaceuticals. Trump, for all his bombast and hubris, still represents a kind of human unpredictability. That alone makes him dangerous to them.

What Is "The System"?

Let’s stop pretending this is just a vague idea.

When we talk about “the system,” we’re pointing to something quite specific: a network of aligned institutions, incentives, and ideologies that collectively wage war on human freedom and vitality. It’s not a cartoonish conspiracy—it’s a self-reinforcing machinery of control.

Here’s what it includes:

Elite academic institutions that manufacture ideology and credential the next generation of obedient technocrats.

Corporate media that engineer consent, memory-hole dissent, and normalize the bizarre under the guise of compassion or science.

Big Pharma and the medical establishment , which profit from fear and dependency, and criminalize anything that doesn’t fit their patented narrative.

Intelligence agencies and surveillance networks , now turned inward to monitor and suppress domestic “wrongthink” under ever-expanding pretexts.

Central banks and financial gatekeepers , who use monetary policy and ESG enforcement to corral the population into compliant consumer cattle.

NGOs and global foundations —Gates, WEF, Soros—acting as unelected overlords, laundering money and ideology across borders.

And yes, career politicians from both parties, who either serve the agenda or are too cowardly to oppose it.

The common thread? A mechanistic, anti-human worldview. These people believe society should be governed like a machine. Individuals are not sacred—they're data points. Behavior should be managed, not understood. And dissent? That’s a virus to be quarantined.

Trump didn’t build this system. At best, he rattled its cage. At worst, he misunderstood it completely and tried to cut deals with its managers.

COVID and the Vaccine: Trump’s Fatal Blind Spot

Trump’s embrace of Operation Warp Speed and the deadly jab that followed remains his greatest sin. Rappoport is right:

“The COVID vaccine, his baby, is an ultimate mechanical solution to a problem that doesn’t exist.”

This was where Trump got played—badly. He trusted the very institutions that despised him. Instead of investigating the illusion of a viral pandemic, he doubled down on biotech salvation. That mistake continues to alienate his most aware supporters.

And yet... the leviathan behind the scenes—Big Pharma, media cartels, globalist NGOs—remains untouched. If Trump is guilty of selling snake oil, they’re guilty of manufacturing the snake.

The Epstein List Must Be Exposed—Fully

Here’s where we agree wholeheartedly with Rappoport:

“Publishing the true Epstein list and prosecuting the true clients in open court would rip the cover off this fake world invented by the living dead rulers who rule over us.”

It won’t happen unless we demand it. Unless we stop falling for partisan diversions and celebrity courtroom theater. The Epstein case isn’t just about a pervert billionaire and his procurer. It’s about a system that rewards depravity and punishes dissent. That weaponizes blackmail. That grooms the next generation of soulless technocrats at Ivy League indoctrination centers and then inserts them into AI labs, media think tanks, and public health boards.

Trump isn’t one of them. At worst, part of him wants to be, or doesn’t see the danger. But that’s a far cry from those who already are.

Conclusion: Know Your Enemy

Trump is a symptom, not the disease. His flaws are real—but they’re human flaws. Egotism. Vanity. Short-sightedness. That’s not the same as running a child trafficking ring under the guise of philanthropy.

Let’s not let the ruling class distract us with another round of “Orange Man Bad” while they quietly destroy what’s left of human freedom.

They are the ones who must be exposed.

And the Epstein network is the thread we must keep pulling—until the whole monstrous tapestry unravels.