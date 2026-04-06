I don’t go looking for reasons to criticize Donald Trump. Let’s be honest—his opponents almost never pause for self-reflection, and their blind spots could fill a warehouse. When one side treats every misstep as a moral crusade and ignores its own, it makes any internal critique feel like handing ammunition to people who haven’t earned it.

But every now and then, something lands with a thud you can’t just wave away.

This time, the catalyst was a piece by Jon Rappoport, who highlighted Trump’s Easter message to Iran—a message that didn’t just push boundaries, it bulldozed them:

“Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell—JUST WATCH!”

Rappoport’s reaction was blunt: this isn’t the language of a president who thinks he’s winning. In his view, it signals frustration, even panic—a leader lashing out because reality isn’t bending to his expectations.

That’s a harsh take. But it’s not one you can dismiss out of hand.

Now, Trump has never been a choirboy. That’s part of the appeal. He doesn’t speak in the carefully laundered language of career politicians. He throws punches. He improvises. He says what others won’t.

Fine.

But there’s a difference between blunt and unhinged—and this veers into territory that raises legitimate questions.

First, the obvious: it’s not presidential. Not in the powdered-wig sense, but in the basic expectation that the person speaking for the United States understands the weight of the role. When you’re addressing a hostile foreign power, you’re not just another guy venting. You’re setting tone, signaling intent, shaping perception.

And this doesn’t read like controlled aggression. It reads like something else.

Rappoport’s deeper point is where this gets uncomfortable. He’s not just objecting to profanity—he’s diagnosing mindset. His argument is that this kind of outburst doesn’t come from strength. It comes from a situation slipping out of control.

If Trump believed he was firmly in command—if the strategy were working—you wouldn’t expect this kind of language. You’d expect confidence. Even swagger. But not this raw edge.

It feels less like a calculated threat and more like a man trying to force reality to cooperate.

And that’s a problem.

Because foreign policy isn’t a rally stage. You don’t get applause breaks. You get consequences.

Iran isn’t a cable news opponent you can overwhelm with volume. It’s a nation of 90 million people with its own strategic patience and tolerance for pain. History suggests that escalating rhetoric often hardens resolve rather than breaks it.

So if the goal is deterrence, this kind of messaging may be doing the opposite.

Now, to be fair—Trump’s instinct about projecting strength isn’t wrong. Weakness invites pressure. Hesitation gets exploited. There’s a reason past administrations were often played.

But strength isn’t just volume. It’s control.

And when the language starts to sound like a late-night bar argument instead of a deliberate message, it undercuts the very image it’s trying to project.

That’s the irony.

The same blunt-force style that helped Trump cut through media spin—one of his greatest assets—can, in moments like this, turn into a liability. What works domestically doesn’t always translate globally.

Rappoport may be overstating things when he frames this as a full unraveling. That’s his style—turn the dial up and see what breaks.

But the core observation? Harder to ignore.

This wasn’t just colorful language. It felt like a crack.

And if there’s one thing Trump has always been determined to avoid, it’s that dreaded label—loser. Rappoport argues that the more that possibility creeps into view, the more Trump compensates with escalation. More pressure. More force. More everything.

If that’s even partially true, it’s not just a messaging issue—it’s a strategic risk.

Because escalation for its own sake rarely ends well.

None of this suddenly validates his critics—they’ve overreached too often to claim vindication now.

But it does mean this moment deserves scrutiny—not reflexive defense.

Support doesn’t have to mean silence.

And criticism, when it’s earned, doesn’t have to mean betrayal.

Sometimes it just means calling a misstep early—before it grows into something you can’t walk back.