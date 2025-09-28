Representative Jasmine Crockett recently compared Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler. It wasn’t the first time a politician tried to score easy points by invoking history’s darkest name — but it was one of the laziest.

Hitler was not just a strongman or a demagogue. He was the architect of genocide, the totalitarian who launched a world war that killed tens of millions. To mention him is to summon the abyss — death camps, industrial slaughter, ruined nations.

Donald Trump, for all his flaws, did not abolish elections, create concentration camps, or march the world into global conflict. He is a loud and polarizing figure, not a genocidal dictator. Equating Trump to Hitler isn’t analysis — it’s rhetorical malpractice. And every time a politician does it, they dilute the horror of real tyranny and disrespect the memory of the murdered.

But if Jasmine Crockett still doesn’t grasp the difference, perhaps she needs a trip to a special exhibit — one only accessible in a certain dimension. A dimension of shadow and consequence. A place we call… The Twilight Zone.

Deaths-Head Revisited: Congressional Remix

[Rod Serling voiceover]

Submitted for your approval: one congresswoman, Jasmine Crockett. Armed with slang, certainty, and a microphone, she has just compared Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler. To her, history is a campaign prop, atrocity a soundbite. Tonight she will enter a museum not of marble and stone, but of memory and consequence. The Museum of Historical Analogy… located in The Twilight Zone.

Scene One: The Entrance

Crockett struts in, livestreaming to her followers.

Crockett: “Okay, baby girl, let me school y’all real quick. Trump? He ain’t no regular ol’ president. Nah. That man’s Hitler, boo boo. Point blank, period.”

The marble hall stretches long, shadows crawling across busts of tyrants: Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot. At the far end, a darker shadow waits.

Scene Two: Stalin Confronts Her

Stalin (stepping forward): “Comrade, I starved Ukraine, filled gulags, shot rivals in the back of the head. Millions perished. Do you truly equate me with your reality-TV populist?”

Crockett (snapping her fingers): “Mmm, boo boo, don’t twist it. Trump starving democracy, same vibe.”

Stalin (cold): “Democracy survived him. My enemies did not survive me.”

Scene Three: Mao Emerges

Mao: “Seventy million gone. Famine. Revolution. Whole provinces wiped out. And you bring me tweets?”

Crockett (rolling eyes): “Baby girl, them tweets killed reputations. Don’t act like that ain’t power.”

Mao (confused): “Tweets?”

Crockett: “Stay pressed, boo boo.”

Scene Four: Pol Pot Arrives

Pol Pot: “I slaughtered a quarter of my people. Children, teachers, monks — buried in the killing fields. Do not insult me by comparing me to a hotelier with a slogan.”

Crockett (hands on hips): “Honey, he after teachers too. Don’t gaslight me. I said what I said.”

Scene Five: The Tribunal of the Dead

The hall darkens. Victims appear: prisoners in stripes, soldiers from the front, civilians from famine. Their silence is suffocating.

Ghost of Dachau: “You make us props in your speeches. Hitler is not your applause line. He is our grave.”

Crockett (folding arms): “Look, baby girl, I’m out here defending democracy. If y’all don’t get it, that’s on you, boo.”

The tribunal murmurs with anguish.

Scene Six: The Shadow of Hitler

At last, Hitler himself steps from the shadows, voice clipped, eyes cold.

Hitler: “Frau Congresswoman, even I recoil. To invoke me for partisan sport makes me small. I was annihilation. He is noise.”

Crockett (snaps defiantly): “Evil is evil, boo boo. Don’t get it twisted. Trump’s giving dictator vibes, and I said what I said.”

Hitler (with fury): “Then you will never understand. You strip words of their weight. You make genocide into rhetoric. That is not justice. That is ignorance.”

Scene Seven: The Exit

The tribunal fades. Crockett checks her phone: thousands of new likes.

Crockett (grins): “Viral, baby girl. That’s how you clap back. Hashtag nailed it.”

She struts out, unchanged.

[Rod Serling closing narration]

Jasmine Crockett entered the Museum of Historical Analogy armed with slang and certainty. She left with both intact, her ignorance untouched. For her, Hitler is no longer a warning but a weapon in debate. And so she will keep campaigning, forever trapped inside… The Twilight Zone.