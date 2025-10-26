Introduction: A Serious Charge

In his recent essay on Trump’s 9/11 address and the death of Charlie Kirk, Mark Crispin Miller contends that Trump has crossed a Rubicon — adopting the mantle of authoritarianism and turning the “war on terror” inward. Miller even likens Trump’s posture to the Shah of Iran, Suharto, Pinochet, and Hitler, suggesting that Trump now “presides” over a domestic crackdown with unprecedented ruthlessness.

Those are sweeping comparisons. And while Miller is right to explore how propaganda shapes perception, his argument collapses once you separate Trump’s theater from true authoritarian power. What Miller calls tyranny is, in fact, a stage act — sometimes clumsy, sometimes rousing, and occasionally self-sabotaging — but not the machinery of repression.

1. Trump’s Theater vs. True Authoritarianism

Trump’s speeches are Shakespearean in structure, carnival-like in tone. When he eulogized Charlie Kirk, he drew on familiar tropes — heroism, sacrifice, the fight between good and evil. Miller interprets this as the opening act of a new dictatorship, a kind of domestic “war on terror.”

But rhetoric alone doesn’t make a regime. Trump’s oratory is emotional, not administrative. He doesn’t issue decrees that silence dissenters; he vents, boasts, and exaggerates — to audiences who still have every right to mock him in public. That’s not how dictators work. That’s how talk show hosts work.

To mistake political performance for totalitarian power is like confusing a stage light for the sun.

2. The “Domestic War on Terror” Narrative

Miller’s central claim — that Trump is using Kirk’s death to launch a crusade against “the enemy within” — falls apart under scrutiny. Trump may thunder about enemies and retribution, but his actual record tells a different story.

He reduced foreign interventions, questioned NATO expansion, and repeatedly called for ending “forever wars.” His executive orders often trimmed bureaucracy, not expanded it.

And when a genuine authoritarian crisis struck — the COVID era — Trump wasn’t the architect of control; he was its victim. Convinced his brand could coexist with Fauci’s “trust the experts” regime, Trump was outplayed by the medical cartel that weaponized fear for profit and power. A tyrant doesn’t get manipulated by his own bureaucracy — a confused populist does.

3. Trump’s Blind Spots: Ego and Misjudgment

If Trump has a fatal flaw, it’s not malice — it’s ego.

He threatens Hamas with annihilation if they don’t obey ceasefire terms, apparently unaware that they’re laughing at the theater of it all.

He tries to charm Putin, imagining a businesslike détente, only to be subtly outmaneuvered.

And during COVID, his deference to Fauci showed how easily flattery and “expertise” could override instinct.

These moments reveal not a would-be dictator but a man too certain of his ability to control situations that control him. He’s at his worst when he believes his own myth.

4. Where Power Really Lies

Real authoritarians don’t rant; they regulate. They don’t need crowds; they need compliance. Trump’s power, for all its bluster, begins and ends with persuasion. The Left’s power — bureaucratic, corporate, algorithmic — operates quietly, efficiently, and without spectacle.

Miller’s mistake is focusing on the fireworks while ignoring the factory. The true controllers don’t need a microphone. They own the platform.

5. The Propaganda Paradox

Miller rightly warns that propaganda can masquerade as patriotism. But Trump’s version is not the propaganda of empire — it’s the language of resistance, however unrefined. He uses national symbols not to dominate the people but to remind them that somebody else already does.

Trump’s populism is messy, ego-driven, and inconsistent — but it points in the direction of freedom, not subjugation. His tragedy is that he sometimes mistakes applause for victory.

Conclusion: The Man and the System

Trump is not the engineer of tyranny but its noisy symptom. His rhetoric is the sound of a citizenry that’s been muzzled for too long, suddenly rediscovering its voice — out of key, off-script, but unmistakably alive.

Miller’s error is to interpret that noise as oppression, when it is in fact the last echo of defiance. Trump’s flaws are many — vanity, naivety, theatricality — but none of them add up to despotism.

If anything, his loudest moments expose a quieter truth: the real authoritarians have already perfected control — and they don’t need to raise their voices.

Author’s Note

Inspired by Mark Crispin Miller’s essay “Trump reprises ‘9/11,’ starring St. Charlie Kirk,” which portrays Trump as embracing authoritarianism. This piece respectfully disagrees: Trump’s flamboyant populism is flawed and self-defeating at times, but it remains an act of defiance — not domination.