Frontera Lupita
7hEdited

Thank you for writing this. I am not a “paid subscriber” to MCM so I couldn’t read this post. Now I know what he said. I find it interesting that MCM is now taking the lefty, progressive position now on Trump. Well maybe we shouldn’t be surprised. He taught “media studies” at one of the most progressive left leaning “institutions of higher learning” NYU for many years. Then he became one of the “casualties” of The Scam of CovidCon when he spoke out about masks and lockdowns to his students, to “question the propaganda” of it all, then his fellow colleagues censured him.

But considering his stance on 9/11, and the various ‘false flag events’ of the past 25 years and how he came out against the Covidcon BS, why is he now dissing Trump, by promoting the lefty ‘narrative’ that Trump is an “authoritarian leader” is somewhat confusing.

If Trump was so “authoritarian” why didn’t he “send in troops” last Saturday, when all the white, privileged, lefty geezers were out on the streets of Blue America “protesting” and arrest them for protesting against their Authoritarian King?

Mary Ann Caton
5h

In the first year of covid, I took MCM’s online class on propaganda. He knew what he was talking about. But he doesn’t understand Trump. I hope he sees this Substack.

I find Trump to be a master troller, very funny, and pretty good at ending wars, and beloved by millions in spite and his flaws.

