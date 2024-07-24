Share this postTruly EPIC! The best Liars Compilation EVER. Watch and See!turfseer.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherTruly EPIC! The best Liars Compilation EVER. Watch and See!Never forget!TurfseerJul 24, 20248Share this postTruly EPIC! The best Liars Compilation EVER. Watch and See!turfseer.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareThanks for reading Turfseer’s Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.Subscribe8Share this postTruly EPIC! The best Liars Compilation EVER. Watch and See!turfseer.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1SharePrevious
And to think, all that BS was founded on Rockefeller's twin towers of lies: viruses and contagion. Neither is proven - even remotely.
A Post to Be Viral (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/a-post-to-be-viral