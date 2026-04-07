In a report that aired yesterday, CNN unveiled what it’s calling “the most sensitive discovery since the invention of the mute button.” According to the special, a recent lunar mission uncovered a fully operational, highly secretive athletic colony—allegedly funded through a network of Democratic National Committee shell initiatives.

The purpose? Preparing a new generation of “super-boosted” trans athletes for the 2028 Olympic Games—pending what insiders describe as a “statistically inevitable re-election alignment” of both chambers of Congress.

Because naturally, elite training facilities are now off-planet. Cuts down on paparazzi.

The Discovery: “We Thought It Was a Crater… Then It Waved”

According to the report, astronauts—whose names remain “temporarily withheld for narrative calibration”—approached what appeared to be a standard lunar crater. Moments later, they reported faint chanting, described as “somewhere between a Peloton class and a Senate hearing.”

Inside: a domed colony featuring

Zero-gravity sprint tracks

Hormone-optimized recovery pods

A juice bar serving something labeled “Enhanced Equity Blend™”

And a fully stocked gift shop already selling 2028 Olympic merch

Audio and visual evidence, allegedly captured by covert National Geographic cameras embedded in decorative moon rocks (because subtlety matters), reveal a structured training program combining biomechanics, identity protocols, and what one source called “ambitious reinterpretations of physiology.”

Audio Leaks: Motivational or Metaphysical?

CNN aired portions of the recovered audio:

“Remember, gravity is just a social construct.” “If you can redefine the rules, you can redefine the finish line.” “Hydrate, validate, dominate.”

One astronaut reportedly asked if the environment was simulated.

Response: “No—but your assumptions are.”

That’s either deep philosophy or someone’s been trapped in a focus group too long.

The Money Trail: Follow It… If You Dare

Investigators claim funding was routed through a maze of grants, initiatives, and what one whistleblower described as “a suspicious number of diversity-themed bake sales.”

More intriguing is the Earth-side discovery: a network of completely empty Somali “Learing” Centers, allegedly funded by misappropriated Minnesota taxpayer dollars.

According to internal documents:

Buildings: completed

Staff: listed

Students: theoretical

One inspector noted:

“There was a whiteboard that said ‘Welcome Students!’ and no evidence anyone had ever been welcomed.”

The centers are now believed to have served as financial cover for what insiders referred to as “Project Lunar Inclusion.”

Which is either a bold vision—or the most expensive game of hide-and-seek ever played with public funds.

Political Timing: Just a Coincidence… Obviously

The colony’s readiness timeline, the report notes, aligns neatly with projections of a future filibuster-proof majority in Congress.

A source close to the project stated:

“If you’re going to reshape global athletics, you want legislative stability. That’s just basic planning.”

Right. Nothing unusual about syncing lunar construction with midterm projections.

Olympic Officials: “We’d Prefer Not to Be Involved”

The International Olympic Committee issued a cautious statement:

“We are committed to fairness, inclusion, and maintaining a safe distance from whatever this turns out to be.”

Translation: please keep the moon out of this.

Final Exchange Before Departure

As astronauts prepared to leave, one reportedly asked what happens if the election projections don’t materialize.

The answer:

“Then we pivot. We’re very flexible.”

We went to the moon expecting silence.

Instead, we found a training facility, a funding trail, and somewhere in Minnesota, a classroom still waiting patiently for students who may or may not exist.

Progress, apparently, is no longer measured in miles—

—but in how far you’re willing to relocate the narrative.