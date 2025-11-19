Turfseer’s Newsletter

From my perspective, what I call the “public mind” refers to the broad segment of society that accepts mainstream narratives at face value—whether they come from large media outlets, government agencies, or officially recognized experts. This mindset tends to place great confidence in institutions such as major news networks, public education, and the established “expert class,” often giving these sources more weight than personal discernment or critical inquiry.

By my observations, people who are a part of this "public mind" generally trust the government’s intentions, rely on mainstream explanations for major events, and assume that official policies—whether concerning public health, economics, or national security—are fundamentally designed for the public’s benefit. Much of this trust, in my view, stems from a long history of institutional messaging. Whether through state-run education systems or mass media, the public has been conditioned for generations to think in certain ways and to respond predictably to political demagoguery.

Consequently, politics has become a mirror of the "public mind." This is why "leaders"/ politicians constantly monitor the "public mind" and appeal to its assumptions, its fears, its expectations and it's belief in an "expert class," which we've been conditioned through the public school system and the mainstream media, to believe is senior to our own common sense and a common-sense approach to solving the world's problems. As a result, political systems across nations have historically fallen prey to skilled psychopaths and the priorities of those who know how to influence public perception. They always move toward ever-increasing centralization of power rather than people having local control over their administrartion of their affairs. This, to anyone paying attention, has existed for centuries.

The danger, as I see it, is that unless enough people learn to recognize the traits of manipulative or psychopathic leadership—and actively prevent such individuals from gaining authority—society may continue to move toward increasing control and decreasing personal freedom. Large global initiatives, such as Agenda 2030 or the UN’s “Pact for the Future,” may appear benevolent on the surface, but in truth upon a closer look are just steps toward greater centralization and authoritarianism.

Ultimately, I see this moment as a race against time. If enough individuals awaken to these dynamics, question imposed narratives, and refuse to comply with policies they see as harmful or coercive, there is still hope for a freer and more humane future. It’s possible that certain political figures—Trump among them—could play a significant positive role in redirecting this trajectory, though it remains to be seen who Trump and his administration is really working for. Naturally, we hope its for us, and with Godspeed. Stay frosty.

