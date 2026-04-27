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Stive's avatar
Stive
5h

This is very upsetting. I know the horrors as my wife deals with different but horrid health issues and my only sibling dying of CJD. While we don't always agree on everything, you seem to be a decent caring great person. I wish you to overcome these obstacles as much as possible.

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
5h

So sorry to hear of your health issues. Praying that all goes well and you will recover soon.

GOD BLESS +

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