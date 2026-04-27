Time out
Sorry to say that I am quite ill right now and will have to suspend the newsletter untili I am better.
I have Parkinson's and developed a UTI after a Cystoscopy. Right now I have to use a catheter. And don't know when that will be resolved
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Thanks for subscribing and I will update you on my condition when I can.
Best regards,
TURFSEER
Turfseer’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This is very upsetting. I know the horrors as my wife deals with different but horrid health issues and my only sibling dying of CJD. While we don't always agree on everything, you seem to be a decent caring great person. I wish you to overcome these obstacles as much as possible.
So sorry to hear of your health issues. Praying that all goes well and you will recover soon.
GOD BLESS +