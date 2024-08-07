My first Substack subscription was with the prolific Jon Rappoport who has been investigating medical tyranny since the AIDS era. I am reposting his most recent Substack which is for paid subscribers only in the hope that you will take a paid subscription with him. His thoughts on the Democratic VP pick are priceless/ Let me know if you sign up.

JON RAPPOPORT

AUG 07, 2024

That’s like hiring Lenin to sell used cars.

As Governor of Minnesota, Tim fiddled while Minneapolis burned in the Summer of Floyd.

He said Biden was fit as a fiddle a few days before old Joe backed out of the race.

Make a list of Woke causes and Tim will sign on to every one.

He’s big on transgender treatments for kids. He’s essentially making Minnesota a sanctuary state for transgenderism.

Choosing Tim adds fuel to the hypothesis that the Deep State/Globalists want Trump to win, so they can initiate a fall and winter of Floyd across the country.

Gavin Newsom is drawing up his Presidential plans for 2028.

Tim’s wife is quite something, too. She said she left the window open during the Floyd riots in Minneapolis so she could smell burning tires. She liked the smell and what it meant.

Kamala plus Tim. Since the people put crazy Joe and Kamala in office in 2020 (albeit with massive fraud), why not run two crazy people again?

If they win, maybe they’ll pick Hillary for Attorney General.

These people needed “the insurrection” at the Capitol on January 6. It masks the fact that they themselves are in the process of overthrowing every shred of Constitutional government in America.

For power. The power of a Monarchy. Or a Communist dictatorship. There really isn’t any difference. Only the labels change.

Too many people fail to see, or refuse to see, what’s happening before their eyes:

The transformation of the nation. The appetite for destruction. For decades, the people like Walz, at that level, were hiding their intentions in the shadows. They were also hiding the lengths to which they would go, to sell out, to make evil their agenda. For position, for status, for power. They nursed an imaginary wound, for which they wanted compensation, revenge. This wound was really nothing more than the utter inability to create anything worthwhile. These people were, and are, bereft. Generations of them. They were raised in an atmosphere where genuine earned achievement was missing as a value. Therefore, they were left with only one option as a standard: the gift of something for nothing. That was the essence of their education. It made them empty husks, open to virtually any corruption. They are an end result of a vast Welfare State encompassing all human activity. They call their one standard charity, humanity, giving, fulfilling need.

The big lie.

The lie that surrenders to weakness of character.

Underneath it all, they’re obsessed with jumping off a cliff and taking everyone with them.

Anyone who believes “everything should be free” is COMPLICIT.

-- Jon Rappoport

