I didn’t hear about this Kentucky case from a courthouse report or a local newspaper. I heard about it the way many stories travel now — through a reaction video.

The Conservative Twins were animated, incredulous, framing the case as yet another example of judicial collapse. The tone suggested something outrageous had happened. So I watched.

Then I looked into what actually occurred in Kentucky.

Here are the basic facts.

A defendant was convicted of serious violent crimes — robbery, kidnapping, and sexual assault–related offenses. This was not a homicide case. After hearing the evidence, the jury recommended a sentence of 65 years.

The presiding judge imposed 30 years instead.

That reduction — from 65 to 30 — ignited the backlash.

Let’s pause there.

The reaction video left me with the impression that the judge had gone dramatically soft on a violent offender. Given the tone, I half-expected to hear about probation or some token sentence. Instead, the judge reduced the jury’s 65-year recommendation to 30 years in prison. The real issue was not leniency in the literal sense, but the scale of the reduction — and the reasoning used to defend it.

And this is where my position separates from the outrage.

She Was Right About the Number

Judges exist for a reason. They are not ceremonial stampers of jury math. Sentencing law gives them discretion precisely because proportionality is not always identical to public emotion.

Thirty years for violent non-homicide crimes is severe. It protects the public. It punishes substantially. It reflects that these offenses were serious without equating them with murder.

Reducing 65 to 30 may sound dramatic in a headline, but 65 years for a non-homicide case can itself raise proportionality questions. Judges are tasked with weighing statutory factors — not simply amplifying anger.

On the number itself, I don’t fault her.

Where I think she faltered was in how she explained it.

Where the Reasoning Went Off Course

In justifying the reduced sentence, the judge referenced the failure of the system to provide earlier treatment or intervention for the defendant. That became part of her rationale for not imposing the full 65 years.

This is where the clarity slipped.

Once a person commits crimes of this magnitude, sentencing must rest squarely on proportionality and protection of the public. You sentence the defendant for what he did — not for missed opportunities years earlier.

Invoking systemic failure shifts the narrative. It sounds — even if unintentionally — like mitigation through social blame. Even if earlier intervention might have helped — and we can’t know that — it does not logically reduce present culpability.

A cleaner explanation would have been simple:

Thirty years is proportionate to the crimes committed. I have no illusions about rehabilitation, but I hope the defendant avails himself of available programs during his long incarceration.

That would have satisfied statutory language about rehabilitation without muddying accountability.

Instead, by emphasizing system failure, she cluttered what could have been a disciplined, proportional judgment.

The Conservative Twins Reaction

The Twins had no difficulty siding with the harsher view. They often criticize what they see as soft-on-crime tendencies among black liberal elites, and here they clearly aligned with the punitive instincts reflected in the jury’s 65-year recommendation.

The defendant’s demeanor in court — reportedly cold, defiant, even unsettling — made that position easy to take. When a convicted offender shows no visible remorse, the emotional reaction is almost automatic: throw the book at him.

The Twins condemned the judge as “woke,” suggesting she was coddling a criminal and substituting ideology for justice.

But that conclusion goes too far.

It’s one thing to argue that cutting 65 years to 30 was wrong. It’s another to assume that any reduction reflects progressive leniency. Judges are required to consider proportionality. Thirty years for non-homicide violent crimes is still a severe sentence.

Where the Twins were partially right was in criticizing the judge’s reasoning. By invoking systemic failure and missed treatment opportunities, she invited the charge that she was softening accountability.

But siding reflexively with the harshest available sentence — especially because the defendant appeared nasty or unrepentant — is the easier road. Courtroom demeanor is not a sentencing statute.

The harder question is whether 65 years was proportionate to the crimes themselves.

That’s where I think the debate should have centered.

Why It Blew Up in Kentucky

In Kentucky, juries matter. When a jury recommends 65 years, people expect that number to carry serious weight. If a judge cuts it nearly in half, the public wants a precise, tightly reasoned explanation rooted in the gravity of the crime.

Instead, part of the explanation focused on the system’s earlier failure to provide treatment.

That shifted attention away from the defendant’s conduct and toward institutional shortcomings. For many listeners, that sounded less like proportional sentencing and more like mitigation through social explanation.

What could have been a debate about whether 65 years was excessive became a debate about whether the judge was softening accountability.

My Bottom Line

Judges should have full authority to adjust sentences within statutory bounds.

Thirty years was proportionate for non-homicide violent crimes.

The reduction itself was defensible.

But the justification was flawed.

When you get the substance right and the reasoning wrong, you lose the narrative. And in high-profile violent cases, narrative matters almost as much as numbers.

This wasn’t “the unthinkable.”

It was judicial discretion — poorly framed.