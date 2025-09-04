"They have healed also the hurt of the daughter of my people slightly, saying, Peace, peace; when there is no peace."<br>

—Jeremiah 6:14

During the COVID years, as the masses bowed to the glow of the TV screen and masked their children in obedience to official lies, I often thought of the prophets of old.

No, not the smiling televangelists. I mean the real ones—the barefoot, ash-covered misfits like Jeremiah, Ezekiel, and Amos. The ones who were shouted down, laughed out of town, or jailed for daring to challenge the priests and kings of their day.

These prophets had one thing in common: they were not invited to the table of power. And that’s exactly why we needed them.

The Golden Calf of “Science”

“They made a calf in Horeb and worshiped the molten image. Thus they changed their glory into the similitude of an ox that eateth grass.”

—Psalm 106:19–20

In the wilderness of our own modern exile—locked in homes, shamed into compliance, stripped of community—many found a new object of worship: The Science™.

Not science in the humble, inquisitive sense. No—this was capital-S Science, the high priestly system of lab coats and fact-checkers, algorithms and pharmaceutical saviors. You dared not question it. To do so was heresy. Or, as the CDC might phrase it: “misinformation.”

Enter the new prophets.

Jon Rappoport, hammering the fraudulent logic of PCR testing and the myth of virus isolation.



Dr. Sam Bailey, calmly dissecting gain-of-function fairy tales, exposing the rot of modern virology, and doing it from a bookshelf and a webcam.

These weren’t polished PR machines. They weren’t funded by DARPA or BlackRock. But like Elijah mocking the prophets of Baal, they asked uncomfortable questions. They shouted from the margins. They reminded us that truth isn’t decided by consensus—especially not the kind enforced by censorship and fear.

"Woe to the Shepherds..."

“Woe be unto the pastors that destroy and scatter the sheep of my pasture! saith the Lord.”

—Jeremiah 23:1

When the lockdowns came, the shepherds vanished.

Pastors turned their churches into jab clinics. Rabbis stopped sermons for mask mandates. Even the Buddhists retreated into Zoom enlightenment while the elderly died alone in sterile rooms built on lies.

It wasn’t just a failure of courage—it was a collapse of discernment. These were the same shepherds who, when Fauci spake, replied: “Yes, Lord.”

Meanwhile, Rappoport and Bailey kept warning: The virus isn’t what you think. The science isn’t what you’re told. And the system doesn’t want you healthy—it wants you hooked.

Rejected and Ridiculed—As Always

“Which of the prophets did your fathers not persecute?”

—Acts 7:52

The ancient prophets were never popular. Jeremiah was thrown in a cistern. Amos was banished. Isaiah was said to have been sawn in two.

Likewise, the modern ones were labeled "conspiracy theorists," "anti-vaxxers," "dangerous cranks." YouTube deleted them. Wikipedia slandered them. Friends and family ghosted them.

But here’s the bitter irony: they were closer to the truth than any expert on CNN.

They didn't get every prediction right. They didn’t always agree. But they understood the essence of the illusion. They saw that a spell had fallen over the world, and they refused to bow to it.

The Prophetic Spirit Lives On

“Cry aloud, spare not, lift up thy voice like a trumpet, and show my people their transgression.”

—Isaiah 58:1

Jon Rappoport once said that truth is not a matter of science—it’s a matter of freedom. And Dr. Bailey reminds us that science without transparency is nothing but dogma in a lab coat.

We don’t need to canonize them to recognize the spirit behind their work: a spirit of clarity, courage, and compassion for the deceived.

In the end, they did what prophets have always done:

Called out corruption.

Warned the people.

Refused to be silent.

And in doing so, they helped thousands wake up from the trance.

A Final Thought

“For they loved the praise of men more than the praise of God.”

—John 12:43

Let that not be said of us. If we want to live free—not just in body but in mind—we must once again learn to listen to the outsider, the one with no stake in the palace, who speaks because the fire won’t let them stay silent.

Maybe the prophets never really left.

Maybe we just forgot how to hear them.