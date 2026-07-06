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Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
3d

Gotta git 'round ta seein' this one Turf, it's been on mah radar fer quite some time an' I've heard it's eggcellent... there's one more with the late GREAT Bruno Ganz as Hitler called "Downfall" from 2004 (in German)... funny that 'tis the Germans not the yanks that got it right... An' indeed, evil wears a tie an' is quite the gracious host when not offerin' a vile screed fer select ears... then again, even the most vile idears can sound pleasin' in the delivery...

Here's evil in a necktie from this week...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XcxRUkGAM-w

The Banality of Evil...camouflages its troo nature... An' so SO many go along with it... plus folks now erase EVEN this documented his'try (Wannsee) b/c they DON'T wanna SEE... heck they refused ta look at the 10/7 rape report... b/c they DON'T wanna SEE it either!... If ya don't see it, I guess they imagine it ain't real like the tree fallin' in forest. An' frankly (as in "same as it ever wuz") nobuddy gives a shart 'bout us joos nor if we're pulled up by our...roots or attacked at the...branches; smilin' guys in ties... (there's a song fer ya Turf!)...oh an' one of whom's our VeePee.

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John W.'s avatar
John W.
3d

Turfseer,

This is the first I’ve heard of the Wannsee Conference. I’m curious to see the movie. Thanks. JW

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