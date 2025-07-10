Childers delivers another “well, well, well” moment—while still buying into the myth of a killer virus.

Today, attorney Jeff Childers—one of the few voices of reason throughout the COVID psy-op—penned another solid entry in his Coffee & COVID blog. His latest piece highlighted a quietly disturbing story from Oregon's KUGN-590 radio:

“USAID Sent 1000s of Viruses to Wuhan Lab Over Decade.”

Childers does what he does best—digging through bureaucratic nonsense and exposing it with a mix of dry humor and moral outrage. His sarcasm is especially sharp here, poking holes in the humanitarian image of USAID, the State Department’s so-called “soft power” wing, now revealed to have shipped thousands of virus samples to the Wuhan Institute of Virology—yes, that Wuhan lab.

The kicker? These samples came from bats, rodents, and humans, gathered over ten years through a $250 million taxpayer-funded program called PREDICT, which, as Childers notes, “completely failed to predict any pandemics including COVID.”

He rightly scoffs at the Orwellian doublethink of calling this “charity.” And he's spot-on in observing that USAID operated more like a globalist front for dubious science than a benevolent protector of third-world children.

But here’s where the critical thinking hits a wall.

Like so many commentators—even those who’ve called out COVID tyranny—Childers accepts the underlying premise that these “viruses” were real, inherently dangerous agents of disease. In short, that a virus really did escape from a lab.

That’s where we need to push back.

The No-Virus Position: Why It Matters

The real scandal may not be that USAID shipped viruses to Wuhan. It’s what they actually shipped—and what those so-called “viruses” even are.

Virology, as practiced today, does not isolate viruses in the classical scientific sense. Instead of purifying a distinct particle shown to cause disease, labs engage in a convoluted process:

Take bodily fluid from a sick person. Mix it with monkey kidney cells, fetal bovine serum, and toxic antibiotics. Wait for the cells to break down. Claim the resulting cellular debris proves viral presence. Use PCR to amplify bits of genetic material—and call it a virus.

This isn’t “isolation.” It’s a biochemical demolition derby—and they call the wreckage a smoking gun.

So when USAID shipped samples to Wuhan, were they shipping purified pathogenic agents capable of igniting a pandemic?

Highly doubtful.

They were likely sending tissue and fluid samples, often laced with genetic fragments interpreted as viruses through the flawed lens of PCR-based pseudo-virology. That’s not a bio-weapon. That’s theater props for a future narrative.

Where Was the Real Toxic Material?

If there was no virus—no causative pathogen that fit the classical criteria of infectious disease—then what actually harmed people during the COVID era?

Answer: Everything else.

Hospital protocols , like ventilators and remdesivir, which were deadly by design.

Mass psychological warfare , weaponizing fear through media and “public health” messaging.

Coercive injections, rolled out without long-term safety data, often targeting healthy people under the guise of “saving Grandma.”

The real bioweapon wasn’t a virus—it was the response.

And the myth of a deadly, invisible pathogen was the necessary trigger. A lab leak story keeps the fear machine alive, even among skeptics. But the no-virus position detonates the whole foundation. No pathogen, no pandemic. Just a controlled demolition of society, sold as a public health emergency.

The Bigger Lie Hiding in Plain Sight

Childers is right to spotlight USAID’s shady operations and their cover story of global charity. But the deeper truth is even darker: “viruses” are a scientific myth weaponized for political control.

We’re told they must be stopped.

We’re told they must be feared.

We’re told their origin matters.

But what if they were never real to begin with—at least not in the way we’ve been led to believe?

Once you question the core assumption—the pathogenic virus—the rest of the COVID narrative collapses.

And USAID’s role becomes less about negligence and more about laying the groundwork for fear-based compliance.

They didn’t unleash a monster.

They helped write the script.

If you’re ready to pull the curtain all the way back, share this piece. Because the next “virus” is already being prepped—and the only way to stop the sequel is to expose the hoax that powered the original.