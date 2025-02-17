The erosion of free speech in both Europe and the United States did not happen in a vacuum. It was catalyzed by a fear campaign orchestrated by public health authorities, which not only reshaped public discourse but also established a dangerous precedent for the suppression of dissent. The alleged temporary public health emergency of COVID-19 provided governments with an unparalleled opportunity to enforce speech controls under the guise of public safety. Those who questioned mandates, vaccine efficacy, or even the origins of the virus found themselves censored, demonized, or in some cases, legally persecuted. What began as an extraordinary response to a crisis evolved into a permanent framework for restricting debate—a system that now extends beyond medical discourse to political and ideological dissent. The one common denominator in this transformation is the virus cult: an almost religious adherence to state-sanctioned narratives that precludes discussion, skepticism, or opposition.

Senator J.D. Vance’s recent speech in Europe was historic precisely because it called out the hypocrisy of Western governments that claim to uphold democratic values while systematically undermining them. For nineteen minutes, Vance tore into European leaders for their abandonment of free speech and fair elections, offering them a stark reality check: if they continue down this path, they cannot expect American support. His reference to Romania’s election cancellations underscored the growing crisis of legitimacy facing Western democracies, where ruling elites increasingly fear their own citizens. The essence of Vance’s warning was clear—when governments suppress speech, jail political opponents, and manipulate elections, they lose the moral authority to lead.

The pandemic-era suppression of speech was the testing ground for a much broader authoritarian shift. Fear was the instrument, and compliance was the goal. Today, those same tactics are being used to silence critics of government policies on war, economics, and immigration. If the West is to reclaim its commitment to democratic values, it must begin by dismantling the speech controls established under the virus cult and reaffirming the fundamental right to free expression—no matter how inconvenient it may be for those in power.